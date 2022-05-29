How to Watch UNC vs BC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Online

North Carolina and Boston College meet in the women’s lacrosse championship on Sunday, May 29.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Boston College online:

Women’s Lacrosse Championship 2022 Preview

North Carolina (21-0) looks to complete an unbeaten season, and Boston College (19-3) looks to win back-to-back titles.

“I came to UNC because I knew they would get here,” Tar Heels attacker Sam Geiersbach said via The Baltimore Sun. “So my plan coming here was based on the fact that UNC is an awesome school. These girls are the best girls I’ve ever met. And I knew that this was going to be their year, and I just wanted a piece of it — whether I was on the field or not.”

UNC nearly lost in the semifinals, edging Northwestern 15-14 on May 27. Boston College also narrowly won on May 27 in a 17-16 victory over Maryland.

The Tar Heels had their backs against the wall against Northwestern, trailing 14-7 in the fourth quarter. It took eight unanswered goals to rally. Geiersbach scored the last four of UNC’s goals for the win.

“As time was dwindling down, we just realized that this might be our last go at it,” Geiersbach said via USA Lacrosse Magazine. “In the back of my head, I was thinking about all the stories I had heard from these guys about them not making it to the national championship. For me, it was just putting it all in there for them, putting it on the line and getting us out of that rut.”

Boston College trailed Maryland 16-13 with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter before a late rally. Cassidy Weeks scored the game-winning goal for the Eagles.

“I knew that anyone on our team could score. Everyone was ready for the moment,” Weeks said via Inside Lacrosse. “I just saw the chance opening. I knew Caitlin [Mossman] would throw it and I just put it away.”

UNC and Boston College met twice already during the season. The Tar Heels took both games over the Eagles. UNC won 16-9 over the Eagles 16-9 on May 7 in the ACC title game. In the first meeting, UNC edged the Eagles 16-15 on March 20.

Boston College’s 0-2 mark against the Tar Heels this season might have the defending national champions pegged as an underdog. The Eagles players are OK with that, head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein says.

“We’ve gone to five Final Fours, but I think people still underestimate us,” Acacia Walker-Weinstein said via USA Lacrosse Magazine. “You better believe that’s a motivating factor for these guys.”