How to Watch USC vs Nevada Football Game Live Stream for Free

The No. 6 ranked USC Trojans (1-0) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) at United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 2.

Nevada vs USC Preview

The Trojans kicked their season off against San Jose State last week, winning 56-28. Quarterback Caleb Williams looked every bit the Heisman candidate once again, going 18-of-25 for 278 yards and four passing touchdowns in the win. Running back Austin Jones also chipped in, rushing for two touchdowns on six carries that netted 56 yards (9.0 yards per carry).

With USC’s defense giving up over 29 points a game last year, some were concerned about the unit’s slow start again against San Jose State after it gave up 198 rushing yards and 7.3 yards per attempt. Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley was quick to quiet those concerns.

“Listen, it’s going to be a climb, right? It’s going to be a climb,” Riley said about his defense, adding: “I like what I see out there in terms of our good plays and how our guys are flying around, the depth that we have. We will continue to improve. The baseline for that group, the ceiling for that group is much higher than it was 12 months ago. And no matter what the score was, if this was a three-point game, if it was a 28-point game, if it was a 50-point game there’s going to be that climb to the next step.”

On the other side, the Wolf Pack finished with a disappointing 2-10 record last year, going 0-8 in the Mountain West Conference. Nevada averaged 16.4 points per game on offense, while allowing 28.7 points per game on the defensive side.

After a lackluster year on offense, things could be looking up for the Wolf Pack this year with Colorado transfer Brendon Lewis taking over the starting quarterback role.

“He can throw the ball, he’s got a maturity about him, he’s got a presence about him,” Nevada head coach Ken Wilson said about Lewis. “A couple of guys do, but he’s really got a leadership quality. He can get you first downs with his feet when when a pocket breaks down, and he’s smart enough to get down or get out of bounds and save his hits, which is part of the learning process of young quarterbacks.”

Announcers slated to call the game include Ted Robinson (play-by-play announcer) and Yogi Roth (color commentator).

These two teams have not played each other since 1929. USC holds a 5-0 lead in the all-time series.