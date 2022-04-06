How to Watch Yankees Games Without Cable in 2022

The New York Yankees made the postseason for the fifth-straight year last season, but expectations are always higher in the Bronx, and with the amount of talent on Aaron Boone’s squad, it once again feels like World Series or bust in 2022.

In 2022, most Yankees games will be locally televised on YES Network, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on YES), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Yankees game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Yankees Market

This is the only streaming service that has YES Network

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while YES and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Yankees games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

If You’re Out of the Yankees Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Yankees games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Yankees games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Reds games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Yankees games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Yankees games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Yankees Season Preview 2022

The New York Yankees have talent to contend again but will have to get through a challenging American League East Division first. Boston, Tampa Bay, and Toronto all have playoff-caliber teams.

2021 Season Review

New York went 92-70 and took second in the AL East under manager Aaron Boone. The Yankees came up short in the postseason, falling to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game.

Aaron Judge led a Yankees lineup that only finished 13th in batting average and 10th in runs scored among AL teams. Pitching looked as tough as ever for the Yankees, rated third for ERA and second for strikeouts among AL squads.

Key Transactions for 2022

Trade: The Yankees picked up Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins in a trade last month. Isiah Kiner-Falefa landed with the Yankees via a trade with the Texas Rangers to the Twins and then from the Twins to the Yankees in March.

Projected Lineup

Kyle Higashioka, C: Higashioka batted .181 with 29 RBI, 10 home runs, and 20 runs scored in 2021. Anthony Rizzo, 1B: Rizzo hit .249 for 21 RBI and 15 extra base hits in 49 games last season. D.J. LeMahieu, 2B: LeMahieu averaged .268 and hit 10 home runs, drove in 57 runs, and scored 84 runs in 2021. Josh Donaldson, 3B: Donaldson had a .247 average and hit 26 home runs, drove in 72, and scored 73 for the Twins in 2021. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS: Kiner-Falefa hit .271 for eight home runs and 53 RBI last season for the Rangers. Aaron Hicks, CF: Hicks batted .194 for 14 RBI and 13 runs scored in 32 games last year. Aaron Judge, RF: Judge had a .287 average with 39 home runs, 98 RBI, and 89 runs scored in 2021. Giancarlo Stanton, DH: Stanton batted .273 for 35 home runs, 97 RBI, and 64 runs scored last season.

Projected Starting Rotation

Gerrit Cole, RHP: Cole went 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 2021. Jordan Montgomery, LHP: Montgomery went 6-7 with a 3.83 ERA and 162 strikeouts last season. Luis Severino, RHP: Severino returns from Tommy John surgery this season after missing almost all of 2021. Jameson Taillon, RHP: Taillon went 8-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 140 strikeouts last year. Nestor Cortes, LHP: Cortes went 2-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 2021.

Projected lineups based on ESPN and CBS Sports.