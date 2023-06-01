Women’s College World Series 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 Women’s College World Series kicks off on Thursday, June 1 and runs through Friday, June 9.

Most games will be televised on ESPN, while a couple will be on ABC

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

Women’s College World Series 2023 Preview

The 2023 Women’s College World Series runs throughout the first week of June, with the first four games taking place throughout the day on Thursday, June 1. Oklahoma City is the host, which is nice for the No. 1 seed Oklahoma Sooners — a team that has only lost one game this year and that is on a 48-game win streak right now. They are also the defending back-to-back champs, so it would be quite a surprise if they get upset along the way to their third national championship in three years.

ESPN’s experts predict that the teams that have the best chance of upsetting the Sooners are the Florida State Seminoles, the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Volunteers, which is interesting because Stanford is the No. 9 seed.

When asked who could stop Oklahoma, Kayla Braud said, “A pitching duo the Sooners haven’t seen this season could be the difference for someone looking to beat Oklahoma. Think Stanford’s Alana Vawter and NiJaree Canady, who didn’t throw in their early-season matchup, or Tennessee’s Payton Gottshall and Ashley Rogers.”

Amanda Scarborough added, “The game-planning of Florida State. Florida State’s coaching staff always comes up with the best plans in terms of defensive shifts, pitching to matchups and unique approaches to hit off each pitcher they face. The players are always prepared and confident in their plans. Plus, many of their players have WCWS experience.”

The tournament is a double-elimination bracket just like the NCAA Men’s College World Series. Whichever team emerges from each side of the bracket then play a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

The full schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Alabama, 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Stanford, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: No. 7 Washington vs. No. 15 Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 2

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, June 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3 p.m., ABC

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 3 p.m., ABC

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, June 5

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9, 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, June 7 through Friday, June 9 (Championship Finals — Best of 3)

Final 1: 8 p.m., ESPN

Final 2: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Final 3 (if necessary): 8 p.m., ESPN