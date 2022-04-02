WrestleMania 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’ll be a couple of familiar faces headlining the second night of WrestleMania 38 this weekend, as Roman Reigns takes on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday. But before that, there are two nights full of compelling matches to fill out the most anticipated wrestling event of the year.

If you live in the United States, you can watch a live stream of WrestleMania 38 via Peacock TV’s “Premium” plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock Premium, you can watch WrestleMania 38 live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

WrestleMania 2022 Preview

The biggest event in sports entertainment rapidly approaches, as we finally get to see the big payoffs in stories that have been building for months at WrestleMania. Just one day is not enough for all that WWE has in store for WrestleMania, so we instead have a whole weekend of action to enjoy as WWE superstars fight to either walk away with gold, or to simply prove their superiority in the squared circle.

Whether you’re watching because you’re a longtime fan who wants to see what WWE has been building to for all this time, or you’re simply intrigued by the spectacle and pageantry of WrestleMania without any prior knowledge of the sport, this weekend will definitely have something for you. WWE does an excellent job of making it so even first time viewers can appreciate the build up and importance of every single match. Even if you DO watch WWE from time to time and just struggle with remembering what happened last week, there’s no reason to skip WrestleMania, because the program itself will definitely fill you in.

Even if you haven’t watched wrestling in a long time, there will still be familiar faces to remind you of days of wrestling’s past. Legends like Rey Mysterio (with his own son as his tag team partner), Edge, and Stone Cold Steve Austin will all be on the program, and the first two even have matches! Whether we see Stone Cold Steve Austin actually fight is not guaranteed, but it seems unlikely that WWE would bring back the Texas Rattlesnake to the biggest stage of them all without having him open up a can of whoop ass.

If nostalgia isn’t enough reason to tune in, WrestleMania also features some really huge matches with current stars that will definitely change the course for WWE for years to come. Both sets of Tag Team titles will be up for grabs at the event, every major women’s championship from RAW and SmackDown will be defended at the show, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns goes head-to-head with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a huge title unification match that will leave only one top champion in WWE. The stakes really couldn’t be higher. WrestleMania has been the biggest event in sports entertainment for close to 40 years, and this weekend’s event promises to deliver what WWE is calling the most “stupendous” WrestleMania in history.