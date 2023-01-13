How to Watch ‘Your Honor’ Season 2 Streaming Online Without Cable

Hit drama “Your Honor” returns for its sophomore season on the Showtime streaming app on Friday, January 13, then it premieres on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Showtime channel.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “Your Honor” streaming live or on-demand online starting Friday:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

If you want to watch the premiere early starting Friday, you can watch on the Showtime Anytime app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You’ll need to log-in with your Amazon credentials.

Starting Sunday, you can also watch on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

If you want to watch the premiere early starting Friday, you can watch on the Showtime Anytime app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You’ll need to log-in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

Starting Sunday, you can also watch on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

If you want to watch the premiere early starting Friday, you can watch on the Showtime Anytime app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You’ll need to log-in with your FuboTV credentials.

Starting Sunday, you can also watch on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘Your Honor’ Season 2 Preview

Play

Your Honor Season 2 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Starring Emmy winner Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo and Benjamin Flores Jr. Stream new episodes from Season 2 of Your Honor starting January 13 on SHOWTIME. Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: goo.gl/esCMib About Your Honor: Bryan Cranston stars as a New Orleans judge who… 2022-12-13T19:00:11Z

Based on an Israeli series called “Kvodo,” “Your Honor” stars Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato, a highly-respected judge in New Orleans whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) accidentally kills another young man in a hit-and-run. The victim is the son of a mob kingpin named Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) and because of that, Desiato changes his mind about having his son turn himself in when he realizes what a danger that would put Adam in.

Hope Davis stars as Baxter’s wife Gina, who is possibly even more ruthless than her husband. Sofia Black-D’Elia plays Frannie Latimer, Adam’s teacher who eventually learns his secret, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. plays Charlie Figaro, a politician tied to organized crime who is Desiato’s best friend. Figaro is the one who uses Adam’s car to frame a local gang member for the hit-and-run.

After the gang member is killed in prison, his younger brother seeks revenge on the Baxter family, but in the season one finale, while aiming for Carlo Baxter (Jimi Stanton), Gina and Jimmy’s eldest son, he accidentally shoots and kills Adam instead.

In season two, “some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will seek revenge,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

Michael Desiato (Cranston) has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of his son, Adam. But his life is thrown yet again into chaos by the arrival of Olivia Delgado (Rosie Perez), a laser-focused federal prosecutor determined to bring down a major crime organization. Meanwhile, crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Stuhlbarg) is looking to go legit, but a war is brewing at home with his formidable wife, Gina (Hope Davis), who has other ideas for the family business. Moreover, daughter Fia Baxter (Lilli Kay) is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the fallout of her boyfriend’s shooting by a bullet that was intended for her brother, Carlo (Stanton), who is now more determined than ever to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps. Eugene Jones (Benjamin Flores Jr.), who mistakenly shot Adam, is on the run. Big Mo (Andrene Ward-Hammond) has big plans for her empire but little faith in Little Mo’s (Keith Machekanyanga) allegiance. New mayor Charlie Figaro (Whitlock Jr.) aims to keep the peace among the warring factions, but senses betrayal by an unlikely source. And Michael and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth (guest star Margo Martindale), uncover the truth about his late wife, Robin’s, murder, while Detective Nancy Costello (guest star Amy Landecker) unearths some startling revelations of her own. The domino effect of Adam’s death threatens everyone, and they will all be pursued by their enemies at every turn. Ultimately, the question remains: How far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you?

“Your Honor” season 2 premieres Friday, January 13 on Showtime streaming and on the broadcast channel on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.