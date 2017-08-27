Why Wasn’t Houston Evacuated Before Hurricane Harvey?

Getty

Was wasn’t Houston evacuated? Why wasn’t there a mandatory evacuation order for the city? Who’s to blame?

Those are questions people are starting to ask as horrific images circulated of the dire flooding in the city. People begged for help from rooftops, were photographed up to their waists in water in nursing homes, and pleaded for rescue on social media. You can read some of those accounts here.

Houston residents were given mixed messages before the storm struck. The governor suggested evacuation, but the mayor and a judge overseeing the city’s emergency operations suggested otherwise. The decision was complicated, others say, by past evacuations that caused problems of their own and by the sheer population size of the city.

On Friday, before the hurricane made landfall and well before it flooded Houston, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, “encouraged residents to evacuate low lying and coastal areas of the state, even if a mandatory evacuation order had not been issued,” reported The Washington Post, quoting Abbott as saying, “Even if an evacuation order hasn’t been issued by your local official, if you’re in an area between Corpus Christi and Houston, you need to strongly consider evacuating. What you don’t know, and what nobody else knows right now, is the magnitude of flooding that will be coming.”

Abbott, though, deferred to local officials when it came to a mandatory evacuation order. “Although Houston has a deep history of devastating floods, Abbott said he would stop short of demanding evacuations, saying those decisions should be made by local officials there,” The Houston Chronicle reported on August 25.

According to The Post, local officials had the opposite advice. “The governor’s warning was in sharp contrast to the advice local and county officials had been dispensing for days: to shelter and stay in place,” the newspaper reported. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner advised people not to evacuate on Twitter before the flooding struck.

“Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted shortly after the press conference advising people not rush to evacuate,” The Chronicle reported.

“Please think twice before trying to leave Houston en masse. No evacuation orders have been issued for the city,” he wrote.

Turner defended the decision not to issue a mandatory evacuation order on August 27, even after the horrific scenes of flooding. “You literally cannot put 6.5 million people on the road,” Turner said in a press conference. “If you think the situation right now is bad, you give an order to evacuate, you are creating a nightmare.”

You can see the list of mandatory and voluntary evacuations on the state’s website.

Judge Ed Emmett and other top officials also told people to stay put. Emmett is “responsible for overseeing emergency operations” in Houston, and he said on Friday: “At this time I can reemphasize there will be no mass evacuations called.”

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett on why he's not telling Houston residents to evacuate from #HurricaneHarvey despite Texas Governor's comment pic.twitter.com/3sQNCk5iV7 — Nomaan Merchant (@NomaanMerchant) August 25, 2017

“It’s not the kind of water we would ask people to evacuate from,” he said in the above video on August 25. A Statesman newspaper story on August 26 reported, before the flooding started in earnest, “Harris County Judge Ed Emmett wants his 4 million constituents to know that Harvey isn’t a hurricane for Houston. It’s a rain storm and potentially one of the worst this county has ever faced, he said,” and quoted Emmett as saying, “We’ve been saying for days, this is a rain event, this is not a hurricane. People think hurricane and they think evacuation, and that doesn’t apply to us.”

He said before the flooding hit of the governor’s urging for evacuation, according to The Statesman, “It was a mistake, there’s no way around it. What he said was ‘listen to your local officials’, but then he said if he lived here, he’d leave. Well, those are contradictory messages.” Emmett is the GOP’s top elected official in Harris County.

Please ignore social media rumors of hundreds dead, thousands of rooftop rescues and millions of people stranded. #hounews #houwx (1 of 2) — Official Ed Emmett (@EdEmmett) August 27, 2017

Aman Batheja, political editor for the Texas Tribune, wrote on Twitter that the decision to evacuate was more complicated than many realized. For one, he noted, “In 2005, the evacuation of Hurricane Rita was a bigger calamity than the hurricane itself. For days, major highways looked like parking lots. Dozens died before Rita even reached Texas. It was clear in hindsight that many evacuees would have been better off riding out the storm at home.”

He added, “Texas has grown like gangbusters since Rita. Growth in highway capacity hasn’t come close to matching that. Houston is the 4th largest city in the country with 2.3 million people. So as Houston Mayor debated evacuation, he had to weigh whether he was directing millions to sit in traffic as Harvey reached landfall.”

Some of the scenes were eerily reminiscent of Hurricane Katrina. “Several hundred people arrived at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston,” Fox News reported. The Coast Guard and others were staging urban search-and-rescues. Worse, the rain is still coming and could reach 50 inches in some areas of Texas, the “highest ever recorded in the state,” according to Fox. The governor activated 3,000 National Guard troops as thousands of 911 calls flooded in and people begged for rescues on Twitter.