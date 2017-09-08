Boca Raton Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Irma

Parts of Palm Beach County are under mandatory evacuation, but Boca Raton is not in an evacuation zone. However, residents living in manufactured homes, a home of substandard construction or in an area prone to severe flooding, you are considered part of Zone A. This evacuation zone is under mandatory evacuation, so you need to know were the Boca Raton area and Palm Beach County shelters are. These are listed below.
Palm Beach County officials have issued mandatory evacaution orders for Zones A and B. The only part of Zone E that is under evacuation are residents in the Glades. Zone C is under a voluntary evacuation order. You can use PBCGov.com/KnowUrZone to find out which zone you are in and where the closest shelters are.
Evacuation Zones Full County by Daniel S Levine on Scribd
Pickupts to shelters started at 10 a.m. at Lake Shore Middle and Pahokee Middle Schools. The last bus is leaving at 5 p.m. Friday. BocaNewsNow.com reports that Lyft has a promo code for residents who have never used the service before. The code is BNN123. You can use the Lyft app or click here to go to Lyft.com.
According to the 11 a.m. ET forecast from the National Hurricane Service in Miami, Irma is expected to reach Florida by Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will continue passing over Florida through Monday, before reaching Georgia.
The 11 a.m. ET advisory from the NHC reports that Hurricane Irma is a Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. It is around 400 miles form Miami. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach, Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay. A hurricane watch is in effect for “North of Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line” and “North of Bonita Beach to Anclote River.”
According to the Palm Beach Post, Boca Raton city hall will be closed Friday, as well as city facilities, pakrs and beaches.
Palm Beach County schools have been closed until further notice.
Here is the list of all the two shelters in Boca Raton. You can also call the Emergency Information Center at 561-712-6400 for more information.
Boca Raton High School – 1501 NW 15th Ct, Boca Raton 33486
West Boca High School – 12811 Glades Rd, Boca Raton 33498
Below is the list of other shelters in Palm Beach County. After this list, you’ll find the latest forecast for Boca Raton.
Delray Beach
Atlantic High School – 2455 W Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach 33445
Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach High School – 4975 Park Ridge Boulevard, Boynton Beach 33426
Riviera Beach
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School – 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach 33404
West Palm Beach
Forest Hill High School – 6901 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach 33405
Westgate Elementary – 1545 Loxahatchee Drive West Palm Beach 33409
Jupiter
Independence Middle School – 4001 Greenway Drive Jupiter 33458
Greenacres
John I Leonard High School – 4701 10th Avenue N, Greenacres 33463
Belle Glade
Lakeshore Middle School – 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade 33430
Wellington
Palm Beach Central High School – 8499 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington 33411
Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens High School – 4245 Holly Drive Palm Beach Gardens 33410
Lake Worth
Park Vista High School – 7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth 33467
Pahokee
Pahokee Middle School – 850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee 33476
Laxahatchee
Seminole Ridge High School – 4601 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd, Loxahatchee 33470
Here is the latest forecast for Boca Raton from the National Weather Service:
Friday Afternoon: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 103. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 82. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 8am. High near 88. Heat index values as high as 102. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
