Boca Raton Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Irma

Getty

Parts of Palm Beach County are under mandatory evacuation, but Boca Raton is not in an evacuation zone. However, residents living in manufactured homes, a home of substandard construction or in an area prone to severe flooding, you are considered part of Zone A. This evacuation zone is under mandatory evacuation, so you need to know were the Boca Raton area and Palm Beach County shelters are. These are listed below.

Palm Beach County officials have issued mandatory evacaution orders for Zones A and B. The only part of Zone E that is under evacuation are residents in the Glades. Zone C is under a voluntary evacuation order. You can use PBCGov.com/KnowUrZone to find out which zone you are in and where the closest shelters are.

Evacuation Zones Full County by Daniel S Levine on Scribd

Pickupts to shelters started at 10 a.m. at Lake Shore Middle and Pahokee Middle Schools. The last bus is leaving at 5 p.m. Friday. BocaNewsNow.com reports that Lyft has a promo code for residents who have never used the service before. The code is BNN123. You can use the Lyft app or click here to go to Lyft.com.

According to the 11 a.m. ET forecast from the National Hurricane Service in Miami, Irma is expected to reach Florida by Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will continue passing over Florida through Monday, before reaching Georgia.

The 11 a.m. ET advisory from the NHC reports that Hurricane Irma is a Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. It is around 400 miles form Miami. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach, Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay. A hurricane watch is in effect for “North of Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line” and “North of Bonita Beach to Anclote River.”

According to the Palm Beach Post, Boca Raton city hall will be closed Friday, as well as city facilities, pakrs and beaches.

Palm Beach County schools have been closed until further notice.

Here is the list of all the two shelters in Boca Raton. You can also call the Emergency Information Center at 561-712-6400 for more information.

Boca Raton High School – 1501 NW 15th Ct, Boca Raton 33486

West Boca High School – 12811 Glades Rd, Boca Raton 33498

Below is the list of other shelters in Palm Beach County. After this list, you’ll find the latest forecast for Boca Raton.

Delray Beach

Atlantic High School – 2455 W Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach 33445

Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach High School – 4975 Park Ridge Boulevard, Boynton Beach 33426

Riviera Beach

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School – 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach 33404

West Palm Beach

Forest Hill High School – 6901 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach 33405

Westgate Elementary – 1545 Loxahatchee Drive West Palm Beach 33409

Jupiter

Independence Middle School – 4001 Greenway Drive Jupiter 33458

Greenacres

John I Leonard High School – 4701 10th Avenue N, Greenacres 33463

Belle Glade

Lakeshore Middle School – 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade 33430

Wellington

Palm Beach Central High School – 8499 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington 33411

Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens High School – 4245 Holly Drive Palm Beach Gardens 33410

Lake Worth

Park Vista High School – 7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth 33467

Pahokee

Pahokee Middle School – 850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee 33476

Laxahatchee

Seminole Ridge High School – 4601 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd, Loxahatchee 33470

Here is the latest forecast for Boca Raton from the National Weather Service: