Reactions to DACA Repeal: Protests, Walkouts, & Support From Surprising Sources

Getty

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the repeal of the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals Act (DACA) at a press conference on Tuesday after months of speculation that President Donald Trump would seek to end the program, which protects illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. before they were 16 from deportation. The repeal includes a six-month grace period before the policy becomes defunct, giving Congress a window to deliberate and pass alternate legislation.

The announcement has sparked a huge flurry of reactions on the internet and on the street; some with praise for the Trump administration and others with severe condemnation. Here is a roundup of the most notable reactions from politicians, business leaders, tech moguls, and more:

People Have Started Protesting, & Civil Rights Activists Are Angry

Students in Denver, Colorado, have walked out of class in protest of the repeal, with the local FOX News affiliate live-streaming the event:

According to the Denver Post, about 17,000 immigrants in Colorado are enrolled in DACA. Prior to the repeal, Colorado University issued a statement that they would continue to accept students “without regard to their immigrations status.”

Protestors outside the Department of Justice sat down in the middle of Pennsyvlania Avenue, impeding traffic and chanting “sí se puede,” the Spanish version of Obama’s iconic “yes we can” refrain that punctuated his 2008 campaign for president.

Protesters sitting down in intersection on Pennsylvania Ave in front of Department of Justice: "Si se puede" pic.twitter.com/DSpYqqq7X7 — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) September 5, 2017

The protestors then moved to sit outside the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement office:

DACA protesters now sitting in front ICE: "it's so important that we keep this fight up" pic.twitter.com/QVoo5heWw2 — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) September 5, 2017

Human rights organizations and activist have also widely panned the decision:

no more deportations 👮‍♀️ no more prison camps 👩‍⚖️🏛️ no more borders 🌏🌍🌎 dismantle @icegov 🕵️‍♀️ let everyone go 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis #DACA — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 5, 2017

Our community stands with #DACA -mented youth. People walk out en mass in DC right now. 📷: @aletweetsnews pic.twitter.com/Hh8a2f9bQa — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) September 5, 2017

Politicians Have Mostly Responded Along Party Lines, Including Some Republicans Who Urged Trump to Keep DACA

Democratic politicians have almost across the board condemned the repeal in messages that range from outright antagonism toward the Trump administration, to words of encouragement for Congress to use the six-month stay to pass appropriate legislation protecting young immigrants.

How can an American President be so cruel? #DACA — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) September 5, 2017

Rescinding #DACA is just feeding the beast of bigotry red meat. That’s all this is about. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 5, 2017

Trump just gave a masterclass in cowardice²: he cancelled #DACA, and then trotted out Sessions because he was too scared to do it himself. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) September 5, 2017

Brought by parents, these children had no choice in coming here. Now they'll be sent to countries they've never known. Cruel. Not America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2017

Republicans have, in turn, come out with supportive statements for the Trump administration, even those like Senator Paul Ryan, who just days before urged Trump to keep DACA. “These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home,” Ryan said in a radio interview with WCLO Janesville. The senator issued the following statement upon Sessions’ announcement of the repeal:

However well-intentioned, President Obama’s DACA program was a clear abuse of executive authority, an attempt to create law out of thin air. Just as the courts have already struck down similar Obama policy, this was never a viable long-term solution to this challenge. Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches

More Republican politicians chimed in calling DACA an overreach of the Obama administration’s power, including Senator Pat Toomey and Congressman Raul Labrador:

Dear #DACA Kids: We're here today because Barack Obama usurped the Constitution 5yrs ago. Wanna be angry at someone? Be angry at Obama. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 5, 2017

The decision also provoked some dissent within the Republican Party, with a statement from Senator John McCain condemning the action and a series of tweets from Senator Jeff Flake, who expressed support for a quick solution to the problem and a somewhat cryptic statement that “executive actions have a short shelf life”:

.@POTUS's decision on #DACA is wrong approach at a time when both sides need to compromise on #immigration reform https://t.co/kPBCUhJ2m4 pic.twitter.com/5stY5spxOC — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 5, 2017

The ball is back in Congress’ court where it belongs, and there are a lot of innocent kids counting on Congress to do its job. 3/5 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 5, 2017

Business Leaders Are Also Chiming In, & The Tech Industry Plans to Fight

Days prior to Tuesday’s announcement, a group of top-tech industry influencers co-signed a letter to President Trump imploring him to keep DACA intact, including:

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter,

John Zimmer & Logan Green, cofounders of Lyft

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett

In a statement on his personal Facebook page, the social media network’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote:

We need a government that protects Dreamers. Today I join business leaders across the country in calling on our President to keep the DACA program in place and protect Dreamers from fear of deportation. We’re also calling on Congress to finally pass the Dream Act or another permanent, legislative solution that Dreamers deserve.

More industry leaders panned the repeal in the media following the official announcement:

Zuckerberg on Trump ending DACA: "This is a sad day for our country" https://t.co/R9W31jyDtF pic.twitter.com/882oECroR8 — The Hill (@thehill) September 5, 2017

It's against our values to turn our backs on #DREAMers. Everyone deserves a chance to work, study and contribute – the #AmericanDream! — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) September 5, 2017