Mexico City Earthquake Death Toll: How Many People Died?

Getty

A magnitude 7.1. earthquake shook the central part of Mexico, near Mexico City on Tuesday, leaving thousands desperately fleeing the streets in a panic. At least 139 people were dead at the time of publishing, with a fear of many more to come.

“Dozens of buildings tumbled into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby states,” The Boston Globe reported. “Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said buildings fell at 44 places in the capital alone.”

The last time that an earthquake of that magnitude hit the area was in 1985, killing thousands. In an eerie twist,that earthquake happened on the same date of September 19 of that year:

A major earthquake strikes Mexico City on the anniversary of the infamous 1985 earthquake. https://t.co/02JhE0lyuY — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 19, 2017

“On this day in 1985, a powerful earthquake strikes Mexico City and leaves 10,000 people dead, 30,000 injured and thousands more homeless,” History.com reported.

According to the Civil Defense Agency, the death toll is now at 139:

BREAKING: Civil Defense agency says Mexico earthquake death toll reaches 139. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 20, 2017

The earthquake occurred about 4 kilometers east of Rabosco, Mexico on Tuesday, about 75 miles southeast of Mexico City, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The epicenter was about 93 miles southeast of Mexico in the state of Puebla.

ABC posted drone footage from the scene earlier in the day Tuesday. At that point, 42 had been confirmed dead:

Drone footage shows destruction in Mexico City caused by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake; at least 42 people killed. https://t.co/DcnljWzUDf pic.twitter.com/JYQZYiLKYF — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2017

“God bless the people of Mexico City,” President Trump tweeted. “We are with you and will be there for you.”

God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

Mexico City’s “airport descended into chaos as the ground rippled and chunks of plaster fell from the walls, ABC reported. “‘I felt the ground shaking, and I heard everyone screaming and starting to run,'” resident George Smallwood told the news station, “adding that at first, he thought he was in the middle of a terror attack.”

This article will be updated as information on the death toll becomes available.

