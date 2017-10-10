Asia Argento, Harvey Weinstein Alleged Rape Victim: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

mellow yellow #summertime #sunglasses #blacksun A post shared by asiaargento (@asiaargento) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Asia Argento is an Italian star, who is the latest alleged victim to speak out about reports of Harvey Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior. In an article published in the New York Times, decades of sexual harassment claims and allegations against Weinstein were reported. In response, Weinstein issued a public apology, which stated:

I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons … I’ve

brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women and regret what happened.

He continued:

I want a second chance in the community but I know I’ve got work to do to earn it. I have goals that are now priorities. Trust me, this isn’t an overnight process. I’ve been trying to do this for 10 years and this is a wake-up call. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them.

To read Weinstein’s full statement in document form, click here. Though Weinstein released an apology and vowed to receive professional help, The Weinstein Company fired him, as reported by TMZ.

With the news continuing to spread about Weinstein’s misconduct, more women are revealing claims of sexual harassment and assault. Actress Asia Argento is just one of these women. Read on for information on Argento’s claims, her background, and further details about Weinstein’s alleged actions over the years.

1. Argento Claims Weinstein Forced Oral Sex on Her Though She Said “No”

Argento’s allegations against Weinstein sound very similar to many of the other stories that have been released from alleged victims. They involve a hotel and a massage, just like accounts from other actress who have spoken out against Weinstein. In an interview with Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker, Argento revealed that she was 21 years old when she claims Weinstein raped her at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera in 1997 by forcing oral sex on her. Argento said that Weinstein came into the room with a bottle of lotion, wearing a bathroom, and asked her to give him a massage. Argento then claimed that he forcibly gave her oral sex as she continued to tell him to stop. Argento recalled:

I was not willing. I said, ‘No, no, no’ … It’s twisted. A big fat man wanting to eat you. It’s a scary fairy tale.

Argento said she started to fake enjoyment in hopes that would get him to stop.

2. Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain Has Spoken Out In Defense of Argento

3. Weinstein’s Spokesperson Says Any Allegations of Non-Consensual Sex Are Denied by Him

After the New York Times article came out, Weinstein’s adviser Lisa Bloom resigned. Now, his spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister has released the following statement in regards to allegations of rape:

Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.

Two other women in addition to Argento have claimed non-consensual sex with Weinstein. The Sun reported an unnamed woman saying that Weinstein also came onto her at a hotel, saying he “forced himself on me sexually”. She then explained why she didn’t report the incident sooner. She stated:

I thought it would be a ‘He said, she said,’ and I thought about how impressive his legal team is, and I thought about how much I would lose, and I decided to just move forward.

The other woman who came forward with rape claims is Lucia Evans. She was an aspiring actress when she allegedly met with Weinstein at the Miramax office in New York City. She said that Weinstein forced her to give him oral sex at the office. Evans claimed that:

I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t.’ I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him. He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.

She then added:

I just sort of gave up. That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.

4. Argento Said She Did Have Consensual Sex In Fear of Weinstein Ruining Her Career

Though Argento claims that Weinstein forced oral sex on her, she says that for the following five years, she had consensual relations with him in fear that he would ruin her career if she rejected his advances. She told The New Yorker that:

When I see him, it makes me feel little and stupid and weak. After the rape, he won.

Argento said she did not come forward until now because she believed he had crushed other women in the past and she worried that her reputation would be destroyed.

5. Other Prominent Actresses Continue to Reveal Their Own Encounters with Weinstein

Once the New York Times article was published, stars began speaking out about their feelings on Weinstein. In addition, several big stars claimed to have also been sexually harassed by Weinstein in the past. Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Patricia Arquette are some of the prominent actresses who have come forward.