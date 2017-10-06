WATCH: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo Told ‘Don’t Go There’ by Off-Camera Voice When Asked Question About Las Vegas Shooting

At a press conference moderated by Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo and Special Agent Aaron Rouse, Sheriff Lombardo is quietly told “don’t go there” by an unknown voice when asked about an escape vehicle for Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock.

The voice is barely audible but can be heard at about the 35:50 mark of the above video. A reporter asks Lombardo, “Was the car planned for him to escape?”

A voice that’s picked up on the microphones says, “Don’t go there.” It’s unknown where it comes from, but Rouse’s mouth is shut while Commissioner Steve Sisolak’s and Sen. Dean Heller’s are blocked by Lombardo and Rouse.

The press conference then continues after Lombardo, visibly flustered says, “Don’t ask me to make assumptions. Please.”

Rouse then takes the podium after Lombardo says he may say more about Marilou Danley. Danley was the girlfriend of Paddock, the gunman who opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday. The massacre left 58 people dead and 489 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S.

Following the shooting, multiple conspiracy theories have surfaced as no motive has been given yet for Paddock. The above video, published yesterday by CBS, adds more fuel to conspiracists.

Reports have also surfaced that despite Paddock being called a “lone wolf” actor, investigators are still looking for a “mystery woman” seen with Paddock days before the attack, according to NBC.