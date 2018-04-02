EvoWars.io: How to Play & Tips

The Basics:

Hop into a map with dozens of players (Agar.io, Slither.io)

Collect XP Orbs to Grow (Agar.io, Slither.io)

Take out players one by one to be the strongest in the game (Agar.io, Slither.io)

Play until you die (Agar.io, Slither.io)

Expend XP for different skills in a pinch (Agar.io, Slither.io)

Available to play in your browser here or on Google Play

If this all sounds familiar, that’s because EvoWars.io is based on some of the most popular .io games in the last few years.

Io games are minimalistic browser games that don’t require a powerful PC to run. Many of them are based on popular console or PC games.

EvoWars.io is currently trending and it’s easy to see why. It’s based on the formula of games like Agar.io and Slither.io where you slowly amass power and dominate other players until you’re the biggest and strongest person on the map at witch point you defend your title until you die. Gameplay is incredibly simple with players moving around a small map littered with power orbs by moving the mouse cursor and then clicking the left mouse button to swing a weapon to instantly kill other players. However, there are a few key differences.

Instead of growing with each orb you collect like in Agar.io and Slither.io, orbs fill an XP bar with you growing stronger each time the bar is filled. You also gain XP by killing other players. There are currently 17 different evolutions ranging from the lowly caveman to the mighty pirate and the massive demon. What this all means is that you’ll stay at a certain power level for longer instead of continuously growing, making the collection of orbs all the more important in the early game.

Every time you level up, you grow bigger and the range of your weapon gets longer. You also get slower, however, meaning that smaller players actually have a chance to kill you if they manage to attack you with their weapon. Slither.io allows low level players to kill big ones, but that requires the other play moving into the other’s body. And in Agar.io, you cannot absorb another player unless you’re bigger.

Similar to Slither.io, you can click the right mouse button for a speed boost. This can be really useful for running away from stronger players or pursuing weaker ones. However, this drains your XP bar. Now you don’t grow weaker when you expend XP like you do in Slither.io. It then just takes longer to reach the next threshold for your evolution. Plus, the speed boost may make you accidentally run into other players.

And that’s really all there is to EvoWars.io. So with the basics out of the way, here are some tips to follow so you can get to the top quicker:

Be careful when moving up or down – You have a lot more real-estate on the left and right sides of the game than the top and bottom. That means that it’s easier to accidentally run into another player if travelling up or down.

Attack from the right side – Weapons swing from the left side of players and to the front, leaving the right side of foes vulnerable to attack.

Keep the mouse cursor close to you – By keeping the mouse cursor closer to your character, you’ll be able to turn quicker than if you kept if farther away. Just be sure that you don’t have it too close otherwise you won’t move.

Prey on the weak – Once you get stronger, it will be easier to take on smaller players. Because your weapon range is longer, you can smite foes without fear of being attacked yourself. Just make sure someone doesn’t bum rush you from the right side or behind.

Experiment with mind games – Just like with Slither.io or Agar.io, there are plenty of mind games you can play to read player’s actions or trick players into doing certain actions so you can take advantage of them. For instance, if a player is dashing towards you, you can dash out of the way and then attack as they pass you by. You can also run away from a player chasing you and then suddenly turn around to strike. You’ll pick up a lot of these tricks yourself but look around online and see what other mind tricks you can play on people.

One last thing. You can unlock three high tier evolutions (Cyborg, Red Monster, and Alien) by checking out developer Night Steed Games’ Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube account. Just head over to the Evolutions page from the main menu and click on the links found within. You don’t even have to subscribe to the social media channels to unlock the evolutions. However, it doesn’t seem like you’re able to play as them until you get to the required level.

So far EvoWars.io has been very fun. It sucks when you instantly die after spawning and then have to sit through another commercial but other than that we found it compelling to play while easier to control than similar games.

If you want to check it out for yourself, you can play it in your browser here. You can play it even if you’re PC is old and dusty. You can also check it out on Android devices via the Google Play store.

See Also: