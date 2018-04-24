Pokemon Brick Bronze Taken Down By Roblox

Users over at Reddit have recently discovered that a Roblox game by the name of Pokemon Brick Bronze was taken down. As one of the more popular Pokémon games on the Roblox platform, it comes as no surprise that fans are unimpressed with the change.

The game had a very strong following (usually with 22,000 players at any given time), and spawned a wiki in its name. It was the dream of most Pokémon fans to be able to play a Pokémon game on all their devices, saving progress across the board. The multiplayer aspect is also welcome, where you can battle your friends and other online players as much as you like.

That dream has been shattered, however, as Pokemon Brick Bronze has been taken down indefinitely, including all badges. It is the running theory that Nintendo finally noticed what was going on and issued a copyright violation to Roblox.

As many Nintendo fans know, the Japanese company has never taken kindly to any content made in the likeness of franchises it owns, no matter how much better it might be than the original game, or more accessible to fans.

That said, the sticky part comes in the fact that money is always involved in a Roblox game. Every Roblox game has microstransactions, meaning that a great number of people spent money on Pokemon Brick Bronze and are currently demanding refunds. That is to say nothing of what the developers are supposed to do with that situation, as the money technically went to them and Roblox.

Needless to say, shutting down Pokemon Brick Bronze comes with a huge set of problems. Roblox creators can make Pokémon games about as fast as Nintendo can take them down. Never mind that there are currently thousands of Pokémon game knock-offs that players can easily switch to.

What do you think Nintendo and Roblox should do about the situation? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Reddit, Roblox