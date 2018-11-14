Fallout 76 Servers Down or Not Responding: What To Do When Disconnected

If you encounter a server error while trying to play Fallout 76 for the first time, don’t give up. Many people are reporting issues with the Bethesda servers when they select play when trying to start Fallout 76 for the first time. The servers are likely inundated with requests from people all over the world, so this isn’t completely unexpected.

Bethesda acknowledged the issue on Twitter:

With servers available worldwide, we’re looking into disconnect issues that are currently happening. — Fallout (@Fallout) November 14, 2018

But they are saying the issues should be resolved now.

Issues with the servers should now be resolved. If you're still experiencing issues, please try accessing the game again. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/moskc9pqKw — Fallout (@Fallout) November 14, 2018

One of the server issues people are encountering is getting a “Disconnected from Server” error after they select “play.” I got this error frequently, but I kept trying and hitting “play” over and over, and eventually I got through.

In other words, the error isn’t permanent. However, some players are luckier than others. Some players have reported attempting 40 times to connect and never being able to do so. With us, it just took about five attempts before it worked.

This is a widespread issue. Here’s a look at the error reports from Outage Report.

And here’s what Down Detector shows:

As you can see, the problem is widespread across the United States.

But it’s not a permanent problem. Most players are saying that no matter what console you’re using, if you just try long enough, you’ll eventually be able to play.

Are you having server issues? Let us know in the comments below.