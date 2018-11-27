Dead by Daylight’s New Killer is the Legion

Compared to the Spirit with the last chapter, Dead by Daylight hasn’t given us a whole lot of information or teasers regarding the new killer.

We did receive one Twitter post and one minor glimpse on a recent developer stream but other than that we’ve been left in the dark. Today we learned the new killer is named the Legion.

Even if you end up not liking the new killer a whole lot you might be interested in the perks it brings to the table. Once you learn the teachables you will be able to use these perks on any killer in the game.

Let’s take a look at the perks:

Discordance: Any time 2 or more survivors are working on the same Generator; the Generator’s aura is highlighted for a short duration.

Mad Grit: While carrying a Survivor, you suffer no cooldown for missed attacks, and hitting another Survivor will pause the carried Survivor’s wiggle timer for a moment.

Iron Maiden: You open lockers faster. Additionally, when a Survivor exits a locker, their location is revealed, and they suffer from the Exposed status effect for a while.

It sounds like his power will give him the ability to vault pallets which will surely create a rift in the community.

Feral Frenzy. When active, The Legion can move at a faster rate, vault pallets, and missed attacks have a shorter cooldown. Successful attacks made during the Frenzy apply a new status effect – DEEP WOUND – and reset the power’s duration, allowing The Legion to chain their attacks to multiple Survivors.

The best way to get an idea of how this killer works is to load up the PTB yourself and trying her out. You can read more about how to do that here. Keep in mind the PTB is only available on PC.

If you do plan on entering the PTB you might deal with very long queues if you’re playing as killer. Most of the players will be using the new killer so you might have to try out the new survivor instead.

All progress made in the PTB will not carry into the main game so you don’t have to worry about grinding it out if you don’t want to.

This new killer also brings with it a new survivor who will come with their own set of perks. The survivors ultimately end up skins once you progress far enough into the game so hopefully, this one looks cool to you.

