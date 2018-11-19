NBA 2K Mobile Out Now on iOS, Coming Soon to Android

If you’ve been waiting for a proper basketball simulator on your phone then the wait is over as NBA 2K Mobile is available now.

The game is out now for iOS devices while a release date has not yet been announced for Android devices but we do know it is coming soon.

The game is available free of charge and promises console quality graphics. Here are the main features as outlined by the official game page:

Console quality graphics and authentic on-the-court action

Over 400 of your favorite NBA players and NBA superstars

favorite Multiple modes and events to test your skills

Build your ultimate dream team of NBA players from the past and present

Gather followers who admire your team

Exclusive rewards in real-time events like The Gauntlet

Daily bonuses from the Checklist and for logging in

Pre-registration is available now on Android through the Google Play store. Since this game is of console quality you’ll need a pretty beefy device to run it.

Here’s what you’ll need to run NBA 2K Mobile:

iPhone 6s

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro,

Mini 4 or newer

Samsung Galaxy S8 or S9

Pixel 2 or 3 and similar or higher

Initial images and gameplay videos look to back up the fact that this is a full-fledged portable NBA 2K experience.

“NBA 2K Mobile presents an all-new way to enjoy the best of NBA 2K on handheld devices,” said Harley Howe, president of Cat Daddy Games, the developer of NBA 2K Mobile. “Our team has worked for years to match the quality bar set by our console counterparts, and we are excited to bring this new level of quality to basketball fans and the mobile gaming world.”

Like most mobile titles, the buttons appear right on the screen so it’s very accessible to anyone who tries it. While it’d likely look and play better on an iPad you are able to play this on your phone making this the most accessible NBA 2K title to date.

Early reviews are very positive as it is currently sitting at a 4.6 rating out of 5 on the Apple Store.

