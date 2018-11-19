How to Get Into Saffron City Gym Pokemon Let’s Go

When you first arrive in Saffron City in Pokemon Let’s Go one of the first things you’ll notice is the abundance of Team Rocket members in the town.

If you were hoping to avoid them and head straight to the Saffron City Gym then we have some bad news. There is a Team Rocket guard standing outside of the gym that will prevent you from entering. You could opt to go to the dojo next door and pick up a rare Pokemon instead if you’d like.

To make the Team Rocket guard go away you have to enter the Silph Co building and defeat Team Rocket in there. There are a lot of floors and different paths to follow so we recommend our walkthrough if you’re trying to get in and get out. While you’re in there don’t forget to pick up your free Lapras.

Once you clean up Team Rocket by defeating their boss Giovanni you’ll be free to come into the gym. If you don’t feel like defeating the gym just yet you actually can leave this one for later and go to Fuschia City or even Cinnabar Island if you’d like. The game gives you a lot more freedom once you secure your fourth gym badge so you can pave your path if you choose to.

The Saffron City Gym is being led by Sabrina, a psychic Pokemon master. Psychic Pokemon are very powerful in this game so you might actually need to do some grinding before you tackle this gym. You aren’t allowed into the gym until you have a Pokemon that is at least level 45.

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch.

