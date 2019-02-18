How to Repair Javelins in Anthem

After you progress a few hours into the storyline of Anthem you’ll come across a set of challenges you have to complete to open various tombs in order to progress.

The Tomb of Yvenia challenge asks players to revive three Javelins, which can be tricky, especially since the game hasn’t been particularly difficult up to this point.

Anthem hasn’t been particularly grindy at all until you get to this point of the game so we hope you like the gameplay and world because you’re going to be here a while.

There are a few ways you can tackle this repair challenge. You can group up with a friend and farm them by purposely getting defeated by enemies or you can find NPC Javelins and repair them.

Farming the repairs will probably be the easiest way to go about this if you have a friend to do it with, but you if you’re a solo player there is still an easy way to get this done.

On the map above, just directly east of the Tomb of Yvenia, you’ll find an area where several Javelins are fighting and they are bound to be defeated and go down eventually.

This is a quick way to get those three repairs in quite easily. Pretty much whenever you see an NPC Javelin, just follow it into a fight and wait for it to go down.

There are probably other locations where NPC Javelins are fighting but this was the closest one we came across. If you know of any other spots to help out your fellow freelancers feel free to drop them in the comments.

Anthem releases officially on February 22 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

