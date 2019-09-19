Marvel’s Avengers: Story, Playable Heroes, Gameplay, and More

Marvel has been hard at work at putting together a collection of quality gaming experiences lately.

In recent years, the comic book/multimedia juggernaut has given gamers Spider-Man (2018), Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order and a host of surprisingly fun mobile games. Coming up next is a gaming experience that comic book fans have been requesting for years – a AAA-game that stars Marvel’s strongest team lineup, The Avengers. In 2020, the most iconic heroes in the Marvel Universe will have to overcome their personal demons and regain the trust of the people they were once entrusted with protecting. It’s time to wield the superheroic abilities of “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” and push back evil itself.

Before you attempt to save the day on your own or alongside fellow co-op heroes, let us delve into everything you need to know about Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers Release Date & Playable Platforms

Marvel’s Avengers is planned for release on May 15, 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

Marvel’s Avengers Reveal Trailer

Story

Things kick off on a bad note at the start of Marvel’s Avengers. At first, the mood is high thanks to a celebration (“A-Day”) being used to mark the reveal of two major Avengers add-on’s – a second home base in San Francisco and a massive helicarrier that’s being powered by a Terrigen crystal. What begins as an amazing day soon turns into a terrible one once the A-Day ceremony results in a citywide destroying incident. Due to being distracted by a surprise attack on the Golden Gate Bridge, The Avengers are unable to stop their new helicarrier from exploding and leveling much of San Francisco. This harrowing event results in the people of San Francisco losing their faith in The Avengers and placing all the blame for A-Day on their shoulders.

The devastating fallout of A-Day effects each Avengers member differently – Captain America is presumed dead, Tony Stark leaves his fortune and technology behind, Bruce Banner questions the importance of superheroes and stays in Hulk form permanently, Black Widow goes back to being a spy whilst in the middle of dealing with her guilt over not being able to save Captain America and Thor feels unworthy of wielding Mjolnir and proceeds to preside over Midgard as a humble king. Five years later, a rebuilt San Francisco falls under the control of Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) and heroes are now outlawed. Due to The Avengers feeling that AIM has an evil ulterior motive in mind for ruling society, they must band together once again to save the day and find the true culprit behind A-Day.

Heroes & Villains

Marvel’s Avengers will give fans the chance to take control of a host of Marvel Comics icons. The starting roster for the game includes Captain America (voiced by Jeff Schine), Iron Man (voiced by Nolan North), The Hulk (voiced by Troy Baker), Thor (voiced by Travis Willingham), and Black Widow (voiced by Laura Bailey).

Other heroes spotted in the game thus far include Hank Pym (Ant-Man) and Kamala Khan (Miss Marvel). As far as villains go, Taskmaster and The Abomination have already been confirmed for the game as well. Gamers will get the chance to customize their favorite heroes with alternate costumes (which can be obtained by progressing through the game or purchasing them seperately as DLC). Free updates that add in new locations and playable characters have also been promised for the game’s future.

Check out the list posted below to see who you’ll be playing as and defending the world against in Marvel’s Avengers:

Playable Characters

• Captain America

• Iron Man

• The Hulk

• Thor

• Black Widow

Villains

• Taskmaster

• The Abomination

Gameplay

Marvel’s Avengers is an action/adventure experience that gives gamers the option of taking on single-player story missions (“Hero”) and 4-player online co-op challenges (“Warzone”). Hero missions push the game’s plot forward and put you into the role of a preselected hero, while Warzone missions let you choose any hero you want as you hop online with fellow heroes.

As you make your way through the game, you’ll unlock character-specific gear. You’ll also be given the opportunity to unlock new abilities for each character via an extensive skill tree and equip them to various load-outs. Each character approaches combat in their own way – for example, Captain America is a melee-focused character who can use his shield as an offensive/defensive weapon while Iron Man can fly through the sky and pick off enemies with repulsor blasts.

Trailers

Pre-Order

Marvel’s Avengers is available for pre-order (sold here). Once news of the game’s various editions is announced, we’ll be sure to provide more details about each one right here.

See Also: