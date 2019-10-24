Is There New Game Plus in The Outer Worlds?

Developer Obsidian Entertainment’s latest RPG, The Outer Worlds, is less than a day away. Focusing around saving a colony of frozen people trapped in a delict ship, this title allows you to experience the story however you want. With replayability being a big selling point, one has to wonder if The Outer Worlds has New Game Plus support?

Sadly, The Outer Worlds does not have any New Game Plus features at the time of writing this. Once you beat the game you will be given the option to Continue, Load, or start a New Game. Doing the latter won’t import any of your saves or previous data, so you’ll be a fresh character. We suspect this is because The Outer Worlds was designed to be played multiple times, so bringing your gear over would upset the overall difficulty balance.

Additionally, you won’t be able to continue the game after the final mission. Because of this, make sure you save before you head off to the last campaign level. The Outer Worlds will inform you multiple times that this is the point of no return, so if you’re paying attention you should be able to save beforehand. We strongly suggest completing as many side quests as possible before you finish the campaign. The final boss is especially difficult and you’ll want to make sure you have some high-end gear.

While it’s possible that Obsidian Entertainment adds New Game Plus down the road, don’t expect to play it at launch in any capacity.

