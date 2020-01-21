How to Get the Dragon Balls & Make a Wish in DBZ: Kakarot

One of the major things that set the Dragon Ball universe apart from various counterparts is through the use of Dragon Balls themselves.

These magical objects will grant wishes to anyone who collects all seven, making them important items to track down.

Early on in Dragon Ball Z, we see both Vegeta and Frieza wanting to get their hands on them to wish for immortality.

While Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will not let you become immortal with them, they are very much worth tracking down.

Here’s where you can locate the seven Dragon Balls and how to make a wish once you obtain them all.

How to Collect the Dragon Balls

You can’t just start gathering the Dragon Balls immediately in Kakarot, so you’ll need to progress through the story a bit before you do so.

Once players complete the Frieza Saga, which is the second main story beat in the game, then players will unlock the ability to track down the Dragon Balls themselves.

When this option is unlocked, it’s actually pretty easy to find the Dragon Balls themselves. Although you don’t have a tracker like Bulma does, the giant orange balls will actually reveal themselves on your map, making it incredibly easy to find them on your own.

The World Map will make marked with an orange dot, so players will have to first travel to those locations. Upon arrival, open up the area map and the Dragon Ball should be marked already. Place a waypoint down on this and head straight there.

Repeat this method seven times and you’ll be able to make a wish in no time.

How to Make a Wish With the Dragon Balls

Once you collect all of the Dragon Balls, making a wish is even easier. All you’ll have to do is open up the Pause Menu and scroll down to the Dragon Ball section.

If you have all seven, you’ll see them all sitting there for you and from there you can summon Shenron and make a wish. Remember, doing this 10 times will earn you an achievement or trophy.

Players have four different options to choose from when it comes to wishes:

More Z-Orbs

More Money

More Rare Items

Fighting a Story Boss of Your Choice

Once you complete your wish, the Dragon Balls will scatter across the world and you’ll have to track them all down again if you want to continue making wishes.

They will automatically respawn upon the passing of 20 real-world minutes, so don’t waste time looking for them right away as they won’t be there. They also won’t go back into the same spots, so there’s no sense waiting around in the previous spots either.

With that, there’s nothing else you need to know about making wishes, so get out there and become the richest person in all of West City.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Read More