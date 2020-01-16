PUBG Season 6: Release Date, New Map, Survivor Pass & More

While PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds may no longer be the top dog when it comes to the battle royale genre, it still has a very healthy playerbase and is frequently receiving updates.

We’re now entering the sixth season, so players will very soon have some new content to dive into. It’s a pretty large update as with this, we’ll be getting a brand-new map with only 64 players instead of the normal 100.

With a smaller map, battles are sure to be a bit more frantic, and instead of having the traditional storm, we get to experience something called the Black Zone.

Let’s just dive right in and see everything Season 6 has to offer.

PUBG Season 6 Release Date

For those looking forward to jumping into the next season of PUBG, they won’t have to wait much longer.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Season 6 starts up January 22 for players on Steam. If you’re a console player, both Xbox One and PS4 can look forward to the new season on January 30.

While it’s disappointing to not see every platform on the same release cycle, at least they aren’t too far apart from each other.

Karakin, PUBG’s New 64-Person Map

Another map is entering the mix, but this one’s a bit different from the offerings already available.

The devs tell players to expect a blend between Miramar and Sanhok, so fans of both of those should have a lot to like here.

For the first time in the game, matches will only feature 64 players, but that doesn’t mean the matches would be just as action-packed.

The Black Zone feature causes the map layout to change each time, so players don’t really know what they’re getting into for each match. Here’s what Bluehole says about the Black Zone, which is exclusive to Karakin.

The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building.

The hazard is random: towns and compounds can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between.

The mix of buildings and ruins evolves in real time throughout the match: Meaning don’t always expect that building you run to for cover to be there late in the match.

Remember, if you hear the siren, and you are inside that purple circle on the minimap- evacuate!

Buildings destroyed by the Black Zone will be marked with X on the minimap.

New Motor Glider Vehicle

Another first in PUBG, a flying vehicle has entered the game, and it’s not from a glitch.

This vehicle is available in the game already, but it’s worth mentioning because it’s so cool. You’ll never have to worry about mobility again once you get your hands on this.

Season 6 Survivor Pass: Shakedown

As always, there’s an entire Survivor Pass available for players to unlock a variety of cosmetics for their character.

You will have to purchase this one, but many would agree that you get a lot of bang for your buck if you do so.

There are 100 tiers in total and you can take a look at all of them here, along with the rest of the seasonal contents.

If you opt not to purchase the pass, you can still participate in the community challenges free of charge.

Read More: