How to Build Able Sisters Shop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be very daunting, but once you get all settled in, things start to make a bit more sense.

Once your island has a few inhabitants all moved into their houses, it’ll start to feel a bit more like home and you’ll be able to dive right into some of the cooler things New Horizons has to offer.

Animal Crossing players who think back to how New Leaf was will remember the shops and Blathers’ museum already being part of the town without the need to build anything themselves.

In New Horizons, players will need to gather up supplies and build things themselves, and that’s no different with the Able Sisters shop.

Instead of literally getting the supplies yourself, you’ll instead have to support Mable when she visits your island the first couple of times. If she sees there’s enough of a demand for a permanent shop, she’ll decide to get one built on the island ASAP.

How to Unlock Able Sisters Shop

When players first start seeing Mabel pop up on their island to sell some clothes, it’s important to just buy things from her, even if there’s nothing they want.

If you spend over 5,000 bells on five items on at least two separate occasions, she’ll make the decision to permanently set up shop.

Before she has a concrete storefront, she’ll appear on your island on random days, but remain there the entire duration of the weekend. She can be found on your island’s center plaza just below the Resident Services center where Tom Nook has set up camp.

If done correctly, upon her next visit, Mabel will you know that she wants to open up a shop on the island.

You’ll be given the opportunity to set down a plot for the building, much like you did for Nook’s Cranny. Once you get this option, set down the building plans and wait a day.

The next day, the Able Sisters Shop will be opened up on your island and your opportunities for more fashion will multiply!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

