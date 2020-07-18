New Fortnite Season 3 Galaxy Skin Leaked

Outside of new content and updates, one of the things players look forward to most in Fortnite is some new skins.

The item shop updates each and every day and there are usually some new skins for players to check out and spend their V-Bucks on.

For those of you in the market for a new phone, there appears to be another promotion that is getting ready to start for Samsung Galaxy buyers.

There has already been a Galaxy skin in the game from a past promotion, but it looks like Samsung wants another piece of that Fortnite pie and, as a result, a new skin has leaked.

New Galaxy Skin Incoming

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, via two other sources, a new Galaxy skin will be arriving in the near future.

How to get it will remain to be seen, but we can likely expect it to be tied to the purchase of a new phone in some way.

We’ve already seen a promotion from not too long ago that would reward players with the new Bhangra Boogie emote if they bought a new OnePlus phone.

While the details of this are not yet clear or even confirmed, we’re expecting it to require players to purchase a new device.

Do We Need Another Galaxy Skin?

Since we already have a Galaxy skin in the game, it does seem a bit weird to be adding another one entirely, but that looks to be the path we’re headed down.

Exclusive skins aren’t exactly the best thing in the world as it locks a large portion of the player base out of some outfits, such as the PS Plus packs for example.

It’s worth noting that although this would be a skin that is tied to mobile devices, that doesn’t mean it can only be used on that version of Fortnite. If it ever does come out, it will be tied to your Epic Games account meaning that whatever platform you play Fortnite on will have access to the new skin.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

READ NEXT: How to Complete Fortnite Coral Buddies Wood Age Quest