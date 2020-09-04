Where to Find All Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 XP Coins

It might feel like a lot has happened already in Fortnite Season 4, but we’re somehow only in Week 2, which means there’s a whole new set of challenges to complete and more things to do.

Make sure you finish the week’s Wolverine challenge if you want to unlock him later in the season, and you’ll also want to make sure you grab the Red She-Hulk variant skin since that is now available as well.

If you want even more XP for your account, and we’re sure you do because you’ll want to unlock all of the foil skins, then you might want to consider picking up the XP coins.

In Week 2, there’s a brand-new set to track down and pick up.

Fortnite Week 2 XP Coins

Reddit user EvidentHS went through the trouble again of tracking down all of the XP coins in the new week so you won’t have any trouble finding them again.

There will be another nine coins to track down, and they are spread all over the map, so if you’re just exploring and looking for eliminations, you’re bound to run into a few.

However, some of them will be hidden inside of objects, so you’ll have to break things if you want to collect them all.

Gotta Get That XP

There are a lot of superhero skins in Fortnite Season 4 and just unlocking them won’t be enough for some players.

Like the seasons before, these special Battle Pass skins will have variants that will be unlocked depending on how far you take your account in the season.

This time around, foil skins are up for grabs and they’ll only be unlocked in Season 4, and you’ll need to hit level 220 to get them all, so there’s a lot of work left to do.

The XP coins and challenges will only take you so far, but they will definitely be a start. If Epic Games makes this two seasons in a row without a delay, then there will be even less time.

READ NEXT: This Insane Fortnite Groot Ball Bug Needs to Be Addressed