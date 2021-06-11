Fortnite UFOs Can Actually Steal the Battle Bus

One of the biggest additions of Fortnite Season 7 is the inclusion of the UFOs that are able zip around in the sky and lay waste to the competition.

In the right hands, these can be deadly machines that don’t even require the use of guns. The start of the season has been very fun due to these UFOs, especially if you’re playing with a group of friends.

However, some tweaks have already been made and they aren’t nearly as strong as they were on the first day of the season. On top of that, they’ve been disabled in Arena mode, but they could make a return in the future.

One thing you might not know about these UFOs is that you can take them all the way back to the Spawn island and grab the Battle Bus. That’s right, you can drag the bus onto the island and get eliminations with it.

In Fortnite YouTuber and streamer Fresh’s new video, he shows that you can grab a UFO and fly all the way back to the spawn island to steal the Battle Pass.

Now, you might be wondering if that’s even worth it, and the answer is probably not. However, if you want to try it out, you will want to make sure you bring a bunch of healing items.

Even if the Storm hasn’t started to form yet, you will quickly find out that this doesn’t matter as the danger is still there. You can land on the spawn island and explore if you’d like, or you could the UFO to just steal the bus.

All you’ll have to do is use your abduction on the bus, but you can see from Fresh’s video that it’s not always as simple as that. He struggled to pick up a few of the buses, and when you’re taking constant damage, little delays like this can make all the difference.

You Have the Bus, Now What?

Going to the spawn island and grabbing the Battle Bus can be a fun thing to do once, but what do you do when you have it?

Well, there’s not a ton you can do except surprise other players by dropping a bus on them. You’re likely not going to be winning many games by pulling off a strategy like this, but it’s more worth it for the laughs than winning.

The start of this season has been a lot of fun and there hasn’t been a vehicle like the UFO in Fortnite for quite some time. If you thought the crazy things you can do with the cars was something, then you haven’t seen anything yet.

UFOs let you try out all sorts of new things like abducting players and launching them into the storm, bombarding enemies with a squad of four UFOs, and even swinging giant objects like a Battle Bus at enemies.

We’re sure as the season goes on players will find even more ways to make the UFOs viable, and we’re excited to see what can be cooked up.

