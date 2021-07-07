Where to Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery in Fortnite

The third stage of the Fortnite Week 5 Legendary Quests takes us to the newly named Holly Hatchery.

This comes as part of Tuesday’s hotfix that changed the name of Holly Hedges, something we already knew was in the works. Now, we’ll just have to wait patiently for the aliens to finally wipe away Coral Castle.

The Legendary Quests are a bit different than your regular, weekly quests. Instead of sticking around for the entire season, the Legendary variety will only be available for a week before they are replaced with something new.

Since they give out so much XP to players, it’s important to prioritize these ones when you have a chance because you’ll level up much faster with them. They will have to be completed in a certain order, so you’ll need to get your orders from the payphone and use the CB Radio before you move onto Stage 3.

If you’re reading this article, then the chances are good that you’re ready for the next stage, which means you’re placing welcome gifts at Holly Hatchery.

Here’s where to greet our new alien friends.

Where to Place Welcome Gifts

The quest itself only asks us to place two gifts in total, but there are several different areas you can visit if you’re trying to get it done.

These spots are indicated by glowing blue outlines, so you’ll know if you’re in the right area. All you’ll have to do is go up to these spots, interact with them, and the gift will be placed.

Since this is a longer quest than the previous two, there’s a chance you won’t be able to get it done in a single match. Don’t worry though because your progress does carry over to the next match, so placing one is still better than placing none.

This is the start of a new questline, so expect there to be a lot of resistance in the area as they all work to do the same thing. This goes double for this being a “new” POI as well. You might have to whack away some bushes for some of the spots, so just remain vigilant and keep your eyes open.

Who Wants These Gifts?

It’s interesting that we are putting gifts out like this because it seems like the aliens are definitely not our friends at this point.

Perhaps this is a way for the island to show that we’re not all that bad and we just want to be friends. Perhaps as a bit of a spoiler, Superman will be coming to the island at some point, so maybe he’s the shining symbol of hope the island needs.

Of course, there is something nefarious going on behind the scenes when it comes to him, so we’ll have to hope he’s the real Superman. We know there is a Black Suit variant, so he might not be all good when he does show up. If he’s a bad guy, we’re not exactly sure how the world will be saved.

READ NEXT: NBA Superstar Leaked as Next Fortnite Icon Series Skin