New Fortnite Season 7 POI Details Leak Reveal Big Changes

The start of Fortnite Season 7 didn’t bring a ton of map changes to the game, but there is some information about the future.

Somehow, Coral Castle has remained practically untouched since it was released into the game way back when Aquaman arrived in Chapter 2 Season 3. There are some fans who like the location, but in most games, you’ll find that not a whole lot is going on in the area and it’s largely untouched.

A recent leak suggests that Coral Castle would be obliterated and replaced with something we knew. Other than a crater forming in the area, not much has been revealed about what to expect, but it looks like we have even more hints now.

Let’s just dive right in and take a look at this new leak that reveals what could come to Coral Castle, or another area, in the near future.

Anti-Gravity Area?

On June 14, Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed that we could be getting a “no gravity” biome that will allow players to hop around, similar to how hop rocks worked when they were in the game.

HYPEX says this will most likely be in the middle of the map since it references swimming, but another possible scenario could be where Coral Castle is since there is water to be found there.

Keep in mind that nothing indicates that Coral Castle will actually be destroyed outside of leakers, and plans are always in motion when it comes to Fortnite. If Coral Castle is destroyed, something will have to take its place, so it’ll definitely be interesting to pay attention to see what happens.

There hasn’t been a lot going on in terms of map changes for about an entire season now, so we’re certainly overdue for some lasting changes. Now, the question that’s left is when exactly could any of this happen?

When’s The Next Update?

v17.10 has been added to the Staging servers, expect it next week! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 15, 2021

It’s looking like the first major update of Fortnite Season 7 will be coming on June 22. While the leakers have only mentioned that it’ll likely be next week, June 22 is the next Tuesday and that’s typically when Fortnite updates have happened.

Nothing is confirmed in terms of map changes for this patch, but this could be the earliest we’ll see any movement on new POIs and possibly the destruction of Coral Castle.

This season is much more different than previous ones because this one actually has a looming threat. We’ll have to deal with the massive spaceship hanging out over the island at some point, similar to how we knew all of Season 4 was leading to a showdown with Galactus.

We don’t yet know what the aliens really want with the residents of the Fortnite island, but we’re sure that question will be answered as the weeks go by. We’ll just have to hope that the spaceship doesn’t wreak too much havoc.

Then again, we are due for some map changes, and what better way to do that than to destroy the current ones? Only time will tell what the plan is.

