Jonas Neubauer, the Greatest Tetris Player, Is Dead

Jonas Neubauer, whom many consider to be the greatest player ever of Tetris, has died at age 60 after a sudden medical emergency, according to an announcement on his Twitter account.

It’s with a heavy heart that we deliver the terrible news that Jonas has passed away from a sudden medical emergency.

He was the absolute best. We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we already miss him dearly.

In a statement to Shacknews, Vince Clemente of the Classic Tetris World Championship team said that Neubauer was “an absolute pillar of positivity and humility… He was kind, genuine, hilarious, incredibly talented, and a brilliant ambassador for the game.”

Many are sharing their condolences:

This is a tremendous loss in so many ways. Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit, and kindness. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and to the entire classic Tetris community, as we all mourn his passing. https://t.co/iOJWFdBuv0 — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) January 9, 2021

We are heartbroken to share that Jonas Neubauer, 7-time CTWC champion, passed away suddenly on Jan 4. We could have never asked for a greater champ, role model, and friend. Jonas, we miss you, we love you, and we thank you for inspiring us to always be our best. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CaaGgd4ZY3 — Tetris Championship (@ClassicTetris) January 9, 2021

Saddened to learn of the passing of Jonas Neubauer, the world class Tetris champion. Always enjoyed my chats with him… a class act human being that made people smile. @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/SHeJUbSg24 — Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) January 9, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of @neubsauce. I only had the opportunity to meet him once, but he was a very kind person who had a great enthusiasm for all games from tetris to chess and beyond. RIP Jonas pic.twitter.com/GGdgZUanwV — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) January 9, 2021

This is a developing story.

1. Neubauer Holds Seven Championships from the Classic Tetris World Championship

Tetris 101 with Jonas NeubauerA run-through of basic Tetris stacking on level 9 to show proper fundamentals that lead to high scores. — Watch live at https://www.twitch.tv/nubbinsgoody 2017-11-08T23:19:33Z

Neubauer was a seven time champion of the Classic Tetris World Championship. He won in 2010 (during the very first year of the competition), 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

2. He Accidentally Got the World Record for the 300K Points Speedrun in Tetris

Accidental 300k [Former] World RecordWas going for 100 lines record…but got the world record for fastest 300,000 score along the way. https://www.speedrun.com/tetrisnes — Watch live at https://www.twitch.tv/nubbinsgoody 2017-12-30T23:13:26Z

He also held the world record for the fastest time to get 300,000 points in Tetris on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) with a time of one minute and 50 seconds. Apparently, he was trying to achieve the world record for the fastest time to clear 100 lines in the game but accidentally got the record for 300K points instead.

Currently his record for the 300K points speedrun sits at sixth overall in the world according to speedrun.com. He is tied with Korean player Koryan.

As for his record for the 100 lines speedrun, he sits in second place overall in the world with a time of three minutes and nine seconds and is tied with user JdMfX_.

He along with his wife Seriousproducer hold the second place spot for the 2-player glitchless speedrun of Streets of Rage on the Sega Genesis for the Easy, Normal and Hard difficulties.

3. The Exact Cause of Death Is Still Unclear

Reposting this announcement from Jonas Neubauer's Discord Server, written directly from his wife Heather. Rest in peace, you absolute legend of a human. 🕯️#CTWC pic.twitter.com/WzldWqhTpa — HPT | Luxsy ➡️ Comms Open :D (@Luxsy4U) January 9, 2021

A user on Neubauer’s Discord server shared a screenshot of a message from Seriousproducer talking about what happened when Naubauer passed away Tuesday night.

On their second day in Hawaii, the two were reading on the couch when Neubauer got up to get something before collapsing and ever regaining consciousness.

“Streaming on Twitch over the years brought us both so much joy and led to amazing new friendships and countless adventures,” Seriousproducer said.

She said that more information about the cause of death will be available soon.