Kecleon Teased in Pokemon GO Friendship Day Announcement

Niantic teased the release of Kecleon in Pokemon GO via an announcement for a Friendship Day event.

An eagle-eyed player spotted Kecleon blending into a photo included in a blog post detailing the Friendship event. You can see the Pokemon hiding behind the Tangela in the picture and hiding as as chameleon-inspired Pokemon does.

Kecleon is the only Pokemon from the Hoenn region that currently isn’t in Pokemon GO yet, according to GameRant.

The blog post itself doesn’t tell players how to catch Kecleon, but it’s implied that it will appear with the Friendship Day event.

Read More: Pokemon GO Strange Eggs: Pokemon Hatch List