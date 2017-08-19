What Time is the Powerball Drawing Tonight?

Tonight August 23 is the $700 million Powerball drawing. The drawing is scheduled to take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern tonight, Saturday, August 19. The game can be played in 44 states, plus the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia.

Tonight’s jackpot is big. It’s the fifth largest in the 25-year history of the game. But the odds of winning are just one in 292.2 million.

Other chances to win include:

Match the Powerball – $4

Match one white ball + Powerball = $4

Match two white balls + Powerball = $7

Match three white balls = $7

Match three white balls + Powerball = $100

Match four white balls = $100

Match four white balls + Powerball = $50,000

If you’re planning to buy tickets, don’t wait until the last minute. Many states stop ticket sales an hour before the drawing is scheduled to take place. That means, you’ll have until 9:59 pm Eastern to buy your tickets since the drawing is at 10:59 pm Eastern. However, some states quit selling tickets even earlier than that. The sooner you can get there to get your ticket the better, especially in case you’re one of the unlucky people who has to wait in a long line.

The drawing may have a delay of 10 to 20 seconds due to processing the livestream. It will only play once, so you’ll want to be watching the livestream or the live drawing on TV a couple minutes early, just to make sure you don’t miss it.

Powerball also has two official apps that access its livestream. You can access the Apple app here and the Android app here.