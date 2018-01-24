Joel Taylor’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Joel Taylor, known for his show Storm Chasers, which aired on the Discovery Channel, has died. Taylor was just 38 years old and his cause of death is not clear.

“Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing. He didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he’d load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera. Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children. Please know you are in our prayers. RIP Joel,” read a Facebook post by Western Oklahoma storm-chasing group Team Western OK Chasers.

He was not married, nor did he have any children. He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Taylor Died ‘Suddenly’

Details surrounding Taylor’s death have not been made clear. Those who have confirmed that he passed away have simply said that he died “suddenly.” There does seem to be some indication that he had been on vacation, perhaps on a cruise, at the time of his death, but that has not been confirmed.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend,” Taylor’s former Storm Chasers costar, Reed Timmer, wrote on Twitter.

Taylor and Timmer appeared in a 2003 documentary called Tornado Glory. Four years later, they went on to work together on Storm Chasers, according to E! News.

Taylor’s death was not storm-related.

2. He Is Survived by His Parents & 2 Siblings

Taylor is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Tracy, and his two siblings.

“I’m very proud of my parents for everything they’ve accomplished and for giving my brother, sister, and me an incredible childhood,” Taylor previously wrote on Facebook.

Taylor’s sister, Jillian, is a mom who works as a diet and fitness coach. She has a son named Sutton, and it is presumed that Taylor’s aforementioned new niece is Jillian’s daughter.

“I am a Christian. I am a wife and a mom to a … four year old boy. I am also BIG into fitness, in case you did not know. … I have also dabbled in Jiu-Jitsu with the plan of putting more focus on it this year. My husband is a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, so he has been my motivation for that path. I love to cook. … I am a country girl. I grew up on a ranch in Western Oklahoma. That is also where my husband and I keep our forty beehives. Add beekeepers to the list along with DIYers and gardeners,” reads a post on her website.

Taylor also had a brother, but there is little information available about him.

3. His Family Owned a Ranch in Western Oklahoma, Near Tornado Alley

Taylor was born in Elk City, Oklahoma, and was raised in Guthrie, a town located just northeast of Oklahoma City. From a very young age, Taylor was drawn to storm chasing — growing up near Tornado Alley primed him for his future in the business.

“Growing up near the heart of tornado alley, Joel had a front-row seat to plenty of severe storms and tornadoes. Always fascinated by these phenomena, he attended the University of Oklahoma to study meteorology. There, he met someone who shared his passion for severe weather and storm chasing, Reed Timmer. The two have intercepted countless tornadoes, and with Joel’s keen knowledge of the back roads of the Great Plains, he has long been the trusted driver of Reed’s TVN team,” reads Taylor’s Storm Chasers bio, in part.

Taylor’s parents worked on the ranch for several years, which is something he has spoken about.

“My parents have spent nearly two decades improving the quality of the herd while adhering to intense genetic analysis data. Now my dad flies all over the country to talk about his operation,” Taylor wrote in a Facebook post back in June.

4. He Wasn’t Married & Didn’t Have Any Children

Taylor was not married and didn’t have any children. He spent most of his life on the road, chasing the next big thing in weather, which may have not allowed him the time to settle down.

Most recently, Taylor had traveled to Naples, Florida, in the midst of Hurricane Irma.

5. He Welcomed His First Niece Earlier This Year

Taylor’s last public Facebook post was about his new niece.

“My first niece arrived this morning,” he wrote on January 15.

Taylor was a proud uncle and had shared a couple of photos of his nephew, Sutton, over the years. Taylor and his nephew seem to have a lot in common. As a matter of fact, Sutton really enjoys watching documentaries about natural disasters, according to his mom.