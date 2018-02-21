Billy Graham Quotes: Best Inspirational Sayings, Memes & Photos

Getty

Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99. Graham was one of the most iconic pastors of this era, and many are posting some of his most inspirational quotes in his honor.

“He was probably the dominant religious leader of his era; no more than one or two popes, perhaps one or two other people, could come close to what he achieved,” William Martin, author of “A Prophet with Honor: The Billy Graham Story”, told CNN.

Graham will be remembered for his worldwide preaching tours with each sermon ending with a prayer, giving audience members an opportunity to commit their life to God. Graham counseled several presidents during his ministry days.

“Each one I’ve known long before they ever became president, been in their homes many times; always called them by their first names, until they became president,” Graham told ABC News.

“Can you see God? You haven’t seen him? I’ve never seen the wind. I see the effects of the wind, but I’ve never seen the wind. There’s a mystery to it.” (via Paul Boyd)

“The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” (via Brainy Quote)

“My home is in Heaven. I’m just traveling through this world.” (via Mark Barber)

“Scripture is filled with examples of men and women whom God used late in life, often with great impact. For the most part they were ordinary men and women, but individuals who possessed extraordinary faith.” (via Christian Post)

“A coach will impact more young people in a year than the average person does in a lifetime.” (via Jon Gordon)

“An evangelist is like a newscaster on television or a journalist writing for a newspaper . . . except that the evangelist’s mission is to tell the Good News that never changes.” (via ABC News)

“Even the securest financial plan and the finest health coverage aren’t enough to hold us steady when the challenges come… We need something more, something deeper and unshakeable, something that will see us through life’s hard times.” (via Brainy Quote)

“If I had to do it over again, I would also avoid any semblance of involvement in partisan politics. An evangelist is called to do one thing, and one thing only: to proclaim the Gospel. Becoming involved in strictly political issues or partisan politics dilutes the evangelist’s impact and compromises his message.” (via Reuters)

“During all my years as an evangelist, my message has always been the Gospel of Christ. It is not a Western religion, nor is it a message of one culture or political system . . . it is a message of life and hope for all the world.” (via ABC News)

“Suffering is part of the human condition and it comes to us all. The key is how we react to it, either turning away from God in anger and bitterness or growing closer to Him in trust and confidence.” (via Reuters)

