Armando Juarez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two Dallas Police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon outside of a Home Depot in the Northeast section of the city, authorities said. A civilian, believed to be a security guard, was also shot in the incident at the home improvement store, WFAA-TV reports. The surviving officer is in critical condition, while the guard’s condition was not immediately available.

Police are now searching for the suspect, identified as Armando Juarez, 29, in the surrounding area, according to WFAA-TV. He is wanted for questioning, the news station reports. The Home Depot is in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive, near U.S. Highway 75 and Forest Lane in the Lake Highlands neighborhood, according to police. The names of the wounded officers have not been released.

Here’s what you need to know about the suspect and the shooting:

1. Officers Were Serving a Warrant With a Home Depot Security Guard When the Suspect Pulled Out a Gun & Shot Them

Officers were helping an off-duty officer serve a warrant alongside a Home Depot security guard at the Lake Highlands store when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot them, WFAA-TV reports.

The wounded officers are a male and a female, sources told KTVT-TV’s J.D. Miles. According to Miles, the male officer was shot in the back of the head and the female officer was shot in the face. Both were gravely wounded, but WFAA-TV’s Jason Whitely reports the female officer is now in stable condition, despite being shot in the face. She is still undergoing surgery.

The news station also reported the 27-year-old male officer “flatlined” during surgery, but was resuscitated. Police Chief Renee Hall was en route to Presbyterian Hospital, where the officers were taken.

It is not known what the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Armando Juarez, was wanted for. The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m.

According to WFAA-TV, “Several Home Depot employees told WFAA that there was a ruckus behind the store and that they heard gunshots. One employee said he saw two officers on the ground and wounded.”

2. The Suspect Is Wearing a White T-Shirt, Blue Jean Shorts & Is Possibly Armed With 2 Handguns

Police described the suspect, Armando Juarez, as wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts. He was possibly armed with two handguns, according to police.

There were reports that the suspect had been taken into custody at Richland College, but when officers responded, they determined that man was not the one who was wanted in the shooting. Police also detained another man near the scene, but he was also released.

3. A Warrant Was Issued for Juarez’s Arrest After He Missed a Court Date in a Felony Theft Case, Records Show

Armando Luis Juarez has been arrested multiple times in Dallas County, online court records show. Judge Dominique Collins issued a warrant for Juarez’s arrest and raised his bond to $10,000 on February 5, 2018, after Juarez failed to appear in court. He was originally arrested in December 2017 on a state jail felony theft charge for allegedly taking goods worth more than $2,500.

Juarez was also arrested in January 2018 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He posted $1,000 bail and that case is still pending.

In 2008, Juarez was convicted of attempted possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, and was sentenced to 9 days in jail, along with probation. A 2007 misdemeanor charge for failure of fugitive to give ID was dismissed.

4. Police Shut Down a Dallas Area Rapid Transit Station & Have Asked People to Stay Away From the Area

Police officers flocked to the scene of the shooting after an urgent call for officers down was put out on the radio. Photos and videos taken by local reporters showed officers searching around a creek area.

K-9 officers were also searching the area. A Dallas Police helicopter was also brought to the scene. ATF agents were also responding to the scene to assist, the federal agency tweeted.

According to WFAA-TV, “More than a dozen police cars were still at the scene behind the store, near a line of trees. At least one person could be seen being loaded onto an ambulance. An officer with a police search dog was also on the scene, going into the wooded area. Armored police vehicles were seen driving toward the Home Depot on U.S. 75. Officers could be seen searching the surrounding area for the suspect.”

A Dallas Area Rapid Transit station at Forest Lane was shutdown to keep people out of the search area and to prevent the suspect from leaving, the Dallas Morning News reports. Trains were passing through the station without stopping.

Police have asked people to avoid the area as officers search for the suspect.

“We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families,” police said on Twitter. “A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time.”

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted, “We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families.”

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with @DallasPD and the two officers shot and critically wounded. Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton added, “As a major investigation continues in Dallas, please pray for the two heroic @DallasPD officers who have been shot in the line of service. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to their families during this critical hour.”

5. Five Police Officers Were Shot & Killed in Dallas During an Ambush in July 2016

Tuesday’s incident was the first time a Dallas officer was shot in the line of duty since a 2016 ambush. Five police officers, four who worked for the Dallas Police Department and one who worked for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit authority, were killed while patrolling at a Black Lives Matter rally on July 7, 2016.

The suspect in that shooting, Micah X. Johnson, was an Army veteran who was angered by shootings of black men by police that had occurred in the weeks before the attack, authorities said. Johnson barricaded himself inside a building near the scene of the shooting and was later blown up by police using a robot armed with explosives.

DART Officer Brent Thompson was killed along with Dallas Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, Sergeant Michael Smith and officers Michael Krol and Patrick Zamarippa.