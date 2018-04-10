Brenna Spencer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A senior at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga says she is really surprised at the amount of hate she received for posting a photo showing her with a gun while wearing a Donald Trump t-shirt. Brenna Spencer, 22, posted the photo to Twitter on April 7, it came with the caption, “I don’t take normal college graduation photos…” The picture shows Spencer wearing a pink Women for Trump t-shirt. Spencer is lifting up the shirt to show handgun tucked into her waistband of her white pants.

In an interview with ABC, Spencer said, “I did think that it would get a little attention, but not to this degree. It was really, really surprising to see the amount of hate that I got.” Spencer added that she is a gun enthusiast and brings firearms “everywhere that I’m allowed to carry.” The picture, Spencer says, was to “show who I am as a person,” she told ABC News.

1. Spencer Interned at Sinclair Owned WTVC & Is a Volunteer With the American Cancer Society

According to Spencer’s LinkedIn page, she previously interned at the Sinclair Broadcasting owned ABC affiliate WTVC in Chattanooga from November 2017 until January 2017. Since June 2017, Spencer has been a field director at the right-wing activist group, Turning Point USA. In December 2017, a New Yorker feature detailed that accusations of racism and illegal activity within the group.

In addition, Spencer is a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and a legal assistant with attorney Meredith Ziebold in Chattanooga. Spencer writes on her LinkedIn page that she is an “Experienced legal assistant with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast media industry. Strong legal professional skilled in Legal Assistance, News Writing, Report Writing, Broadcast Journalism and Legal Research.”

2. Spencer’s Politics Previously Got Her In to a Beef With Make-Up Artist Jaclyn Hill

In January 2018, Spencer wrote on her website, Politics Freedom Faith, that her politics had gotten her into a beef with make-up artist, Jaclyn Hill. Spencer refers to Hill as a “phenomenal makeup artist.” The tweet, screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer, showed photos from the 2018 women’s march. The text read,” Most women in history to reject on man.”

That tweet was liked by Jaclyn Hill with Spencer writing, “Such a huge fan of @Jaclynhill till I saw her favorite this tweet.” Hill responded by saying, “…….. you were a fan of me until you found out I’m a feminist? Im not sorry for supporting women. I never talk s*** about our president cause I don’t believe in hate. But I will build women up till the day I die, I make no apologies.” Singer, who posted the original tweet also got in on the action writing, “I’m a fan of that and you, Jaclyn!”

On her website, Spencer wrote that Hill’s liking of the tweet and response which included the sentence, “I would never talk s*** about our president,” was “so hateful towards our president.” This exchange saw Spencer incur the wrath of plenty of Twitter users. In response to some of the responses, Spencer wrote, “This is Trump’s America, if only I care about your opinion.” In the conclusion of her blogpost, where Spencer posts screenshots of the responses she received, Spencer says, “I was ready to argue with these liberals but unfortunately the only thing they say back is insults.”

3. Spencer Writes on Her Website She Is a Conservative Because She Believes in the American Dream & Uses a Quote from Bill Cosby to Illustrate Her Point

Prior to the election of Donald Trump in November 2016, Spencer wrote a blog post on her website titled “Why I am a Conservative.” Spencer says that because of her politics she is outnumbered at her school and at her job. Among the reasons, Spencer says, “I believe in the American dream. Living a well-off life because of hard work. Being able to be successful because of working hard. Take it from Bill Cosby, when he was asked if had been lucky his response was “Yeah, the harder I work, the luckier I get.” That quote is one of most misattributed in the English language.

Other reasons that Spencer gives for her politics are war, “because it gave us freedom,” anti-political correctness, the second amendment and private healthcare. A separate post on Spencer’s website shows that prior to Trump’s nomination by the Republican party, she was a supporter of Ben Carson’s. Spencer says in the conclusion of her stump blog for Carson, “Ben Carson was my favorite presidential candidate because of his intelligence and passion for God. That is exactly what this country needed.”

4. Twitter Users Are Divided in Their Opinions of Spencer

The Twitter world is understandably divided on whether or not Spencer is an American hero or merely someone who is only interested in her “own 15 minutes of fame.” Here are some of the best responses:

Everything about Brenna Spencer's graduation photo pisses off liberals. -she's attractive.

-she's wearing a 'Women for Trump" shirt.

-she's carrying a firearm. That's like a trifecta source of butthurt to liberals. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yjPM61w0vD — Jim Sydoriak (@jim_sydoriak) April 10, 2018

Brenna Spencer, 22, who is due to graduate next month from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, posted graduation photos of herself on Twitter in a red Trump t-shirt

In one photo, she had a gun tucked into her waistband

The photo went viral, with anti-Trump people trolling her pic.twitter.com/o4v084OP4Q — Paint King (@Paintking) April 10, 2018

💥💥Show patriot support 4 @BrennaSpencer being attacked by trolls & the left 4 carrying a pistol, her legal right 2 do so! Political correctness offends millions of us 2 sweetie & we are proud of u 😍 If we don't take a stand, we surrender. You go girl !https://t.co/mVhaWbNnil — ❣️Trumps Cat'ia❣️ (@CB618444) April 10, 2018

I don't take normal college graduation photos… pic.twitter.com/dc5gx8YHvg — Evil Sage Northcutt (@RageNorthcutt) April 10, 2018

Lolz, This Young Tennessee Beauty Managed To Trigger The Entire Liberal Media Before She Even Graduated College…

Well Played @BrennaSpencer😎#TuesdayThoughts #2A https://t.co/40Hg2pyZRm — Deplorable🤠Rāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) April 10, 2018

I’m 100% pro gun but brandishing a firearm for a photo shoot or showing it off to try and look cool is just stupid. They are tools. Why brag about carrying a gun? — Reed (@osellr) April 8, 2018

You realize employers will see this right? Hope you enjoy living with Mom and Dad. — Lisa Simpson Democrat (@meg_Y12) April 8, 2018

I am going to just leave this here.

It’s definitely true, a picture is worth a million words, so here is 2. pic.twitter.com/S0wgBn0aD6 — Michael.J.Isaac (@_MichaelJIsaac) April 9, 2018

One critic, Victoria Silva, wrote on Twitter that may have broken the law in seemingly carrying a firearm outside of the Hunter Museum of Art. It is not legal to carry a gun at the museum. In her interview with ABC, Spencer said, “I know the Tennessee state gun codes.” The senior also said that a friend took the photo outside of the museum so the pair didn’t go through the facility’s security.

5. Turning Point USA’s Founder Says There’s More Support for Trump on College Campuses Then the Media Would Have You Believe

In an appearance on Fox News, the founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk, said that there is more support for Trump on college campuses then the media would have you believe. Kirk added, “It’s amazing to see that silent majority of young people rise up and support these policies. This president cares about us, he’s fighting for us and he’s winning for us. But this is something that needs to happen more. Our leaders need to go talk directly to the next generation, because we cannot allow the Democrats to have a political monopoly on millennials and younger voters.”

The Hill reported in early April that Trump’s support among women had continued to decline in the midst of allegations of his affairs with porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. The poll reported that Trump’s support among women was down from 41 percent to 35 percent. On the other hand, the same poll said that Trump’s support among men was up from 50 to 53 percent. The poll director told the Hill that the poll’s results were related to the “Stormy Effect.”