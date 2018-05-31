Patricia Blagojevich, Rod’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

According to a transcript posted to Twitter by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Pres. Donald Trump said he’s seriously thinking of “a curtailment on (former Illinois governor and now federal prisoner) Blagojevich,” which a reporter clarifies to mean sentence commutation. The former reality show host-cum leader of the free world knows Blagojevich from his time as a contestant on Trump’s NBC reality show ‘The Apprentice.’ He said Blagojevich said “foolish” things, but may commute his sentence.

Trump said, “18 years in jail for being stupid” is unfair. Blagojevich was actually sentenced to serve 14 years in federal prison, not 18 years in a jail.

Elected Illinois governor in 2002, he was impeached for corruption. In 2011, he was tried and convicted on 17 of 20 counts of soliciting bribes for political appointments including trying to sell the then-vacant Senate seat previously held by Barack Obama. Since, Blagojevich has filed unsuccessful appeal after successful appeal culminating in a second ‘no’ from the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his appeal.

Now, Trump may commute his sentence.

Blagojevich’s wife Patricia, who many believe was the brains and brawn behind her husband’s rise to power and fall from grace, has stuck by him and fought tooth and nail to get his sentence reduced. She said Thursday she was “encouraged” by the president’s remarks.

Here’s what you need to know about Patricia ‘Patti’ Blagojevich.

1. Patti Blagojevich Has Been on a Years-Long Crusade to Free Her Husband From Prison

“My husband is probably the only person in the history of the United States serving prison for simply asking for campaign contributions,” she said. “…it’s a 14-year sentence. He never took a bribe. Never took a kickback.”

In an effort to defend her husband, Patti Blagojevich has over the years made numerous television appearances and seized opportunities to speak to the media. She went on The Rosie Show in February of 2012 and described what she claimed happened to her husband and talked about the reality of him leaving in weeks for prison and cried.

Patricia Blagojevich has defended her husband before, during and after his trial including during his appeals. She was particularly upset when a judge declined to reduce his sentence and was joined by Blagojevich’s brother Robert and her visibly upset daughters.

2. With Lady MacBeth Comparisons, Patricia Blagojevich Was Heard in Taped Calls & Was Subject of the Investigation But Was Never Charged with a Crime

Blagojevich’s phones were tapped and Patricia Blagojevich was heard in conversations. The Chicago Tribune reported she too was under investigation in 2008. “An unflattering portrait depicting Illinois First Lady Patricia Blagojevich as a modern-day Lady Macbeth who plotted against her husband’s perceived enemies and backed his corrupt schemes …” the Tribune wrote in December 2008 describing her role.

The federal criminal complaint charged Blagojevich was involved in a “racketeering conspiracy” using the power of his office to make appointments, grant contacts and, the indictment states provide “money for themselves and money and employment for him and his wife.”

Patricia is named throughout the indictment and in particular, the government said, she received tens of thousands of dollars in real estate work and commissions she never performed.

The Tribune reported she “helped her husband hatch a plan to sell President-elect Barack Obama’s old U.S. Senate seat” and that she “angled to trade her husband’s power for lucrative spots on corporate boards.”

Patricia Blagojevich was never charged with any crime.

She had gotten a $100,000 a year job as a fundraiser for an agency that advocated for the homeless. The Tribune reported, “political connections helped Blagojevich land the job.” She was subsequently fired.

3. Patti Blagojevich Appeared as a Reality TV Contestant on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ for the Money

While appearing with her husband on the daytime TV talk show The View, Patti Blagojevich said, when asked by Meghan McCain why she did a reality show, she said she was NBC’s second choice and she did the show for the money.

“I went on the reality show because it was a necessity for our family. NBC wanted my husband on the show and he was unable to do it and I was faced with a choice …he lost his job, I was fired from my job, we have a home in a neighborhood in Chicago with a mortgage just like everybody else. We have two children in private school …so yes.”

NBC did ask Blagojevich to appear on the show but a federal judge nixed that since that meant the out-on-bail disgraced former governor would have had to travel to Costa Rica. He was replaced with his wife Patti who made it almost to the end being ‘evicted’ which meant fourth place.

4. Husband Rod Was Also a Reality TV Contestant, on Donald Trump’s Show ‘The Celebrity Apprentice.’ Trump Told Him, ‘Rod, You’re Fired.’

Blagojevich was a contestant in the ninth season of the reality show ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ in 2010.

Host Trump predicted that Blagojevich would be a “breakout star” the Daily News reported at the time. Trump said had “tremendous courage and guts” and he predicted the under federal indictment and impeached governor would succeed. Blagojevich himself said his plan was to employ his “skill and know-how” to be successful on the show.

But Trump told Blagojevich he was ‘fired’ in the fourth episode.

5. Patti Blagojevich Grew up in World of Democratic Chicago Politics. She’s Been Appearing on Fox News & Says Russia Investigation is ‘Deja Vu’

The eldest daughter of longtime Democrat Chicago alderman Richard Mell, Patti Blagojevich, who earned a degree in economics from the University of Illinois, was weaned on Chicago rough-and-tumble Democratic politics. But the longtime Democrat has of late been appearing on Fox and with conservative talk shows hosts and claims there’s a conspiracy between James Comey, Robert Mueller and James Fitzgerald and her husband was targeted by the FBI and convicted based on a partisan prosecution. The Wall Street Journal published an opinion piece written by Rod Blagojevich where he claims he’s been imprisoned for “practicing politics” and wrote, “The rule of law is under assault in America. It is being perverted and abused by the people sworn to enforce and uphold it. Some in the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are abusing their power to criminalize the routine practices of politics and government.”

And the Chicago Tribune, who Patricia Blagojevich says “has been against us for years,” believes it’s time for “clemency.” Again, it would be a commutation of a prison sentence but regardless, the Tribune wrote, “Trump knows the swamp. He was the real estate mogul with a fat checkbook before he was president of the United States. Plenty of politicians courted him and vice versa. Will he look sympathetically on a fellow swamp thing? He might. He should.”

Blagojevich’s father served on the Chicago City Council for almost four decades, from 1975 until 2013, when his daughter Deb Mell took over the seat.