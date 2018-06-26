John Michael Watts: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Michael Watts has been identified as the veteran who set himself on fire in front of the Georgia State Capitol today. Before he was taken to the hospital with severe burns, he said that he had done the horrific act to protest his treatment by the VA. Here is what we know so far about Watts and what happened.

1. John Michael Watts Had Fireworks & Homemade Incendiary Devices Strapped to Him

#BREAKING. State officials want to make sure there are no more explosives in the area of state capital. Bomb robot on the scene. Injured Veteran transported to Grady. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/1kuISlrrqY — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) June 26, 2018

The George Bureau of Investigation identified the veteran as John Michael Watts. They had delayed identification until family had been notified. The veteran walked up to the state Capitol building with homemade incendiary devices and fireworks strapped to him, WSBTV reported. He then poured a liquid, likely gasoline, on himself and set himself on fire. He was the only person injured.

2. The 58-Year-Old Veteran Has Burns on About 90 Percent of His Body

Developing: GBI, police still searching vehicle of vet with homemade explosives who tried to set himself on fire in front of state capitol. Live report at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/nKgGbxxWrM — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 26, 2018

A state trooper used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, but not before the man was seriously injured. The veteran, who is a 58-year-old from Mabelton, has burns on 85 to 90 percent of his body. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Watts does not have a current address.

3. A Sign on Watts’ Car Had a Name & Phone Number on It

The man involved in today’s #GAStateCapitol incident has been identified as John Michael Watts, age 58. He has no current address. pic.twitter.com/gRQU1HQB0u — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 26, 2018

Watts’ car was parked near the Capitol building. It had a large sign on the windshield with a name and phone number written on the sign, WSBTV reported. Officials asked that no one call the number because they were concerned it might be connected to an incendiary device. People in the area were asked to move about a block away from the capitol while police searched the car.

Just been told to clear back another block from the Ga State Capitol. Moved back to Trinity. They are checking the veteran’s car for any other danger. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UGg8JyurJ4 — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 26, 2018

4. Watts Was Protesting His Treatment by the VA

#BREAKING. GBI has arrived on scene at state capital, after veteran sets himself on fire. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Y4ahmVUMam — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) June 26, 2018

Watts was able to speak enough to say that he was protesting his treatment by the VA, just before he was taken to the hospital. More details about what he was protesting are not known at this time.

5. A Press Conference Was Happening Nearby When Watts Set Himself on Fire

Watts’ horrific actions got quick attention from the media because a press conference was already happening nearby when he set himself on fire. The sound of the explosion could be heard during a news conference that was being held about Georgia’s new hands-free law, Fox 5 reported.

This is a developing story.