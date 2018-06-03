Taylor Saulters: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Georgia police officer has been fired after he drove his squad car into a fleeing suspect during a foot pursuit. Taylor Saulters was terminated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department less than 24 hours after the incident when the department’s chief reviewed body camera video and determined he violated policy.

“Athens Police Chief Scott Freeman initially placed Saulters on administrative leave, initiated an internal affairs investigation, and requested that the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct independent investigations of the incident,” the department said Saturday in a press release. “After reviewing the officers’ body camera footage, and all the other facts and circumstances of this case, Chief Scott Freeman terminated the employment of Officer Taylor Saulters.”

The incident occurred on Friday, June 1, about 7:30 p.m. in Athens, Georgia. The suspect, Timmy Patmon, was wanted on a non-violent felony drug probation warrant and had fled from Saulters and another officer, Hunter Blackmon. Patmon suffered “scrapes and bruises,” police said, and was charged with violating his probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer, police said in a press release.

It is not clear if Saulters, 23, will be facing criminal charges. Saulters has not commented about the incident and he has not yet hired an attorney.

Here’s what you need to know about Taylor Saulters and the incident:

1. The Video Shows Saulters Driving His Car Into the Suspect & Then Threatening to Use a Stun Gun on Him as Angry Bystanders Gathered Around the Scene

You can watch the full bodycam video of the incident above. According to the press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Officer Taylor Saulters was on patrol with Officer Hunter Blackmon about 7:30 p.m. on June 1 in the area of Vine Street and Nellie B Avenue when Blackmon saw a man, Timmy Patmon, 23, who he “knew to have a felony probation warrant.” Records show Patmon was convicted on drug charges in 2017 and a warrant was issued for a probation violation on May 31 of this year.

Police said the officers were trying to confirm the validity of the warrant and tried to make contact with Patmon. He fled on foot. Blackmon began to chase Patmon, also on foot, while Saulters tried to “get ahead of Patmon with his patrol car,” according to the press release.

“During the course of the foot chase, Saulters attempted to block Patmon’s path of escape on two occasions with his patrol car. During Saulter’s first attempt to block Patmon, Saulters struck a curb and flattened his driver’s side front tire,” police said. “On Saulter’s second attempt to block Patmon’s path with his patrol car, and during the maneuvering of the patrol car Patmon impacted the right front quarter panel of Saulters’ car as Saulters was attempting to accelerate past Patmon.”

The body camera video shows Saulters getting out of the car as Blackmon starts to handcuff Patmon, who was knocked down. A bystander yells, “You didn’t have to hit that man,” as a crowd gathers around the scene. Saulters then joins Blackmon in trying to handcuff Patmon and tells him, “Give us your hands know or you’re going to get Tazed.” Patmon is then handcuffed.

The angry crowd can be heard yelling at Saulters and Blackmon as Saulters calls for EMS for Patmon. “Officers requested an ambulance to evaluate Patmon, and he was then transported to a hospital for evaluation. After being medically evaluated and cleared for arrest and booking, Patmon was turned over to the Clarke County jail,” the ACPD press release stated. “The extent of Patmon’s injuries were scrapes and bruises. Patmon is charged with violating his probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.”

When Patmon told Saulters he was injured, Saulters asked him if it was from when he hit the ground. Patmon replied, “You know, man. You hit me with your car!” Saulters can be heard responding, “Oh, I know, I know what I did. Why’d you run?” Patmon responds, “I don’t know, I just did.”

At another point in the video, Saulters tells a plainclothes officer who arrived at the scene, “I got him with my car. That’s what they’re yelling about.”

Later in the video, Saulters drives his car, which was damaged during the pursuit, to a parking lot, where he met with other officers. He can be heard telling them, “I didn’t hit them with the car, I blocked him with the car,” despite the video clearly showing he struck Patmon with the car, sending onto the hood and then to the ground. “He hit the ground, but…” Another officer agrees, saying, “you didn’t hit him.” Saulters then tells the officers, “He was running this way and I just came this way and he ran into the hood of my car and bounced off.”

Another officer tells Saulters, “As long as you didn’t make some sort of overt movement to strike him, you’re going to be fine.” Saulters told him, “I did it to try to go in front of him.”

Less than 24 hours later, the department issued a press release stating that Saulters had been fired after a review by Police Chief Scott Freeman. The chief has not detailed what policies and procedures he believes were not followed by Saulters. A department spokesperson told WSB-TV they do not believe Saulters was intentionally trying to hit Patmon, but said he was negligent in his actions.

“I thought my son was dead,” Tammy LaShay Brown Patmon, Timmy Patmon’s mother, told the news station. His brother said, ““They were chasing him from behind. They didn’t have to run him over.” Timmy’s mother added, “His arms and stuff are all marked up … and he’s limping when he walk. Whoever hit my son should be punished for it. It’s wrong. It’s police brutality, it sure is. It’s wrong.”

Police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez told the Athens Banner-Herald, “This was not the kind of conduct we would expect from an Athens-Clarke County police officer.”

2. His Father Is a Captain Who Leads the Department’s Investigations Division & Taylor Joined the Force in June 2017 After Graduating From the Police Academy

Taylor Saulters graduated from the police academy and began working on patrol for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in June 2017. The police department tweeted a photo of Saulters and other officers during their swearing-in ceremony. He was pictured in one photo with his father, Athens-Clarke County Police Captain Jerry Saulters.

The elder Saulters is the commander of the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division. He has been an officer with the department since 1998 and was promoted to captain in 2016, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

New Graduate from the police department; James Austin, Beau Holcombe, Jonathan Owens, Manuel Ponce, Taylor Saulters, and Hang Tran pic.twitter.com/5twHjstyAL — Athens-Clarke Police (@accpolice) June 19, 2017

Saulters’ family says he was still in a probationary period with the police department, which made it easier for the police chief to fire him for violating the procedures. His disciplinary record and other personnel file details have not yet been released.

3. Taylor Saulters Is a Nicholson, Georgia, Native, & Served in the U.S. Army

Taylor Saulters, 23, is a native of Nicholson, Georgia. Prior to joining the Athens-Clarke Police Department, Saulters served in the U.S. Army. A Facebook photo shows him with his parents at the Fort Jackson Military Base in South Carolina in 2014.

Saulters could still face legal trouble as a result of his actions. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case to determine if criminal charges are warranted, a decision that will likely be made by prosecutors, according to WSB-TV. Patmon could also file a civil lawsuit against Saulters and the police department.

It is not clear if Saulters will attempt to take legal action or protest his firing.

4. He Was Married in April 2018 & Has a 10-Month Old Son

Taylor Saulters was married in April 2018 to his wife Lauren Gooch Saulters, an online wedding website shows, and the couple has a young son. Saulters’ family and friends have rallied around him after his firing, including with a GoFundMe campaign and a “We Back Taylor Saulters” Facebook page.

“Please help support officer Taylor Saulters who was wrongly terminated for doing his job. Taylor who is an Army veteran is the sole income for his wife and 10 month old son. He will need assistance while having to obtain an attorney to defend him against false allegations,” Dawn Miller wrote on the GoFundMe page, titled “Support local officer!!!” The account had raised about $300 by Sunday evening.

On the Facebook page supporting Saulters, Cristie King Hawkins wrote, “Praying for you Taylor Saulters and Lauren Rae Saulters, as well as the rest of your family. We are saddened by the out look from a lot people in this terrible situation. Too bad these people will never get to see the kind hearted, loving, caring person that you are. We love y’all!! 🙏🏻❤️”

Saulters mother, Shannon Saulters, replied, “Cristie thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️”

Barbara Chamberlin Vines added, “Im a mom that watched Taylor grow up in school and also a mother of a soldier. Unless you are willing to wear a uniform then dont judge !!!”

His sister, Hopelyn Saulters, wrote, “We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts! This has meant so much to us and please follow Blue Lives Matter they are so amazing and have helped us with this process #backtheblue #BACKTAYLOR #bluelivesmatter.”

Lauren Saulters told Blue Lives Matter they have been targeted by accusations of racism, saying, “We are no longer safe or comfortable where we live.”

She shared multiple “Blue Lives Matter” memes on her Facebook page in the hours after her husband was fired, including one that shows a blue line and states, “If this line offends you so much you might want to stop crossing it.”

5. Some Community Members Have Posted Facebook Comments Saying Saulters Shouldn’t Have Been Fired, While Many Expressed Support for the Decision

While many have expressed support for the decision to fire Taylor Saulters and others have called for him to be criminally prosecuted along with his termination, the Athens-Clarke Police Department and Chief Scott Freeman are facing backlash locally and from the police community at-large.

“Knew from the get go that the department would find a way to hang this young officer out to dry and that not even his last name would save him,” Brian Coltraine wrote on the department’s Facebook page. “Once again they let the prisoners run the prison. Its sad that being a proactive officer in that city leads to nothing but trouble for your career.”

Katie Fields wrote, “He was resisting arrest by running. This could have been prevented by him not running and complying to the officers. Always want to blame our officers instead of the problem causers. #I back the Blue.”

Donna Ledford wrote on the ACPD page, “This is what’s wrong. A police officer can’t do his job without all the whining. He ran into the fender as the cop blocked. The cop didn’t run over him. He shouldn’t have run and it wouldn’t have happened. Actually he shouldn’t have broken the law in the first place and he wouldn’t have been in the situation in the first place. I’m ashamed of the police department for bowing down and not supporting their officer.”

David Lineberger added, “It’s always easy to second guess the decisions people make in the heat of the moment. You expect an officer to do his job and arrest criminals, but then fire him when he does it. What would’ve happened if this clown had escaped and then hurt an innocent? You guys ought to be ashamed of yourselves.”

A pro-police website, LawOfficer.com, has rallied the police community around Saulters, writing an article on Sunday titled, “Where Is Courageous Leadership: The Taylor Saulters Story.”

But others said the chief made the right call.

“I’m disgusted at the video of ACCPD using their cruiser to stop him from running. They have physicals to make sure they physically able to do (their) job which includes foot pursuits. But I’m even more (disgusted) by the amount of bigotry and hatred in the comments of the post. There are so many more important things that should be priority in this country,” Lakevia Sade, of Athens, wrote on Facebook.

April Boyer Brown added, “It’s sickening that this happened but I commend Chief Freeman for doing the right thing by firing this man and contacted state bureaus to do independent investigations. Great job on his part.”

Nicole Manu said, “Honestly, regardless of what you may feel is right or wrong- I am pleased that AACPD responded so promptly to this situation instead of avoiding it and/or refusing to release the body cam footage. The statement, video and disciplinary action were all brought forth in a timely manner in order to address citizens’ concerns.”