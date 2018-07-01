Boise Stabbing: Some Refugee Families Victims in Knife Attack

A 30-year-old man is accused of attacking nine people, including some refugee families, with a knife at a Boise, Idaho apartment complex.

The attack, which the police chief described as involving the highest number of people wounded in a single incident in the city’s history, occurred on the evening of June 30, 2018. The motive was not yet clear, but the police chief said it appeared the attacker struck without provocation, and police were not aware of any tie between the suspect and victims.

“Tonight we did have a tragedy occur,” Chief William Bones said in a news conference. The mass stabbing occurred at Wylie Street Station Apartments. The suspect’s name was not yet released. The victims’ identities and nationalities were also not disclosed.

“I would ask for our community’s hearts to go out as I know they will and for their prayers for the families of everybody that’s involved here,” Bones said.

Boise has long been known as a magnet city for refugees; in fact, a National Geographic article in 2016 called it “Boise, Idaho, A Global Home for Refugees.” According to the City of Boise, the U.S. State Department gave Boise the designation of “a Refugee Resettlement Community.”

1. The Victims Included Refugees & Were in Multiple Locations, the Chief Says

The police chief said in an evening news conference that officers received the first call about the attack at 8:46 p.m. Officers were dispatched for a report of a call of a man with a knife who was attacking people at an apartment complex in Boise. Officers arrived in four minutes, the chief said, and they took the suspect into custody at gunpoint almost immediately.

The attacker briefly fled the scene before being captured, and multiple officers responded to the scene.

Police found the victims scattered in different locations. Nine victims were located in the apartment and parking lot, according to the chief. Those nine victims have been transported to local emergency rooms.

Idaho’s refugee population has varied over the years. In the 2000s, according to Idaho Office for Refugees, “recent arrivals include a large number of individuals from Iraq, Congo, Burma, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and Somalia.” The refugee population in the state has shifted over the years, beginning mostly with refugees from Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe in the 1980s.

“A large majority of refugees arriving in Idaho are women and children. Some refugees are highly educated while others have never had the opportunity to attend school. Some were freedom fighters or political activists forced into exile from their home countries; others were violently driven away,” the site explains.

In 2016, KTVB-TV reported that Boise had “welcomed in more Syrian refugees than the two largest cities in America: New York and Los Angeles.”

2. The Chief Called the Attack the Work of a ‘Single Evil Individual’ But the Motive Was Not Yet Clear

Some of the victims were suffering from life-threatening injuries, although none had died in the hours immediately after the knife attack, according to Chief Bones.

The suspect is a 30-year-old male. The chief said authorities did not know anything about his motive or reason for the crime on June 30 as that was still under investigation.

“The victims do include refugee families at the Wylie Street apartment. The Wylie Street Apartment and our community are reeling from this attack,” said the police chief.

“It’s a single evil individual who attacked people with no provocation that we are aware of. An unknown relationship of any kind. We are investigating that at this time. He’s in custody being interviewed or attempting to be interviewed by detectives,” said Bones. The massive law enforcement response to the scene included Idaho State Police, Boise police, and other agencies.

Tommy Simmons, a reporter for the Idaho Press, wrote on Twitter: “The 9 victims of tonight’s stabbing include members of the refugee community, according to Boise police. Officers have the suspect, a 30-year-old man, in custody and are still uncertain why he targeted these victims. They’re interviewing him now.”

3. The Ages of the Victims Varied & Touched ‘All Aspects of the Families’

According to the police chief, the community within the apartment complex is tight-knit. “It’s had a devastating effect on the people in it,” he said of the attack.

He said it was simply too early to determine motive but added that authorities had no information that the suspect knew any of the victims.

The age range of the victims “varies dramatically and that’s affected all aspects of the families within the apartment complex,” said the chief, although he was not more specific, including about whether children were among those injured.

4. The Suspect Was From Out of State

The police chief said that the suspect “came from out of state” but noted that he did not yet know how long the man had been in Boise, Idaho.

“At this point we haven’t lost anybody, but the injuries are very, very serious. The injuries do vary,” said the chief. He said that Boise has not had any incident before with this many victims in a single attack in the history of the department.

He said the community’s hearts go out to the victims.

According to Bones, the suspect discarded the knife as he fled the scene, but authorities retrieved it.

5. People Expressed Concern for the Victims on Social Media

Prayers flowed on social media for the victims. “Everyone keep the victims of the stabbing in Boise in your thoughts tonight💜,” wrote one woman on Twitter. Wrote another, “I’m going to bed with the hope that the victims of tonight’s attack in Boise will be ok. I’m so sad for my community right now.”

Earlier in the day, Boise, as with many other cities throughout the United States, was the scene of a “Families Belong Together” protest at the State Capitol. That protest drew thousands of people, according to The Idaho Statesman.

In 2012, a Housing and Community Development report outlined concerns with finding refugees fair housing in Boise.