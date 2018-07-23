Nia Wilson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nia Wilson, 18, was savagely stabbed and killed just after riding a BART train in Oakland on Sunday night. Her older sister, Tashiya Wilson, was also wounded. The suspect fled and is currently at large. Concerned residents are asking for surveillance footage to be released so they can identify the suspect. Here is what you need to know about Nia Wilson, the suspect, and the tragedy that unfolded on Sunday night. This is a developing story.

1. Nia Wilson & Her Sister Were Stabbed Around 9:45 p.m. at the MacArthur Station, After the Suspect Followed Them Off the Train

URGENT – ALL HANDS ON DECK Last night in Oakland a 25-30 year old heavyset white man targeted and slashed the throats of 2 teenage girls – killing 18 y/o #NiaWilson and critically injuring her sister. We need to find this man IMMEDIATELY. Full Story: https://t.co/38OjRbbXQn pic.twitter.com/dL2S7RgVuZ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 23, 2018

Nia Wilson, 18, and her older sister, Tashiya Wilson, 20, were stabbed in a “random attack” just after they rode a BART train in Oakland at the MacArthur Station on Sunday night, SFGate reported. Nia was stabbed in the neck and passed away. Her sister was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect followed the victims off the train when they exited the Warm Springs line at MacArthur Station, reported Elissa Harrington of KTVU. He stabbed the two women on the platform. (San Francisco Chronicle reported that they were waiting for a train when they were stabbed.)

2. The Suspect Is a Heavyset, White Male in His 20s or 30s, 5’9″, with Blonde Spiked Hair ‘On the Side’

Witnesses described the suspect in the stabbing as a heavyset white male in his 20s and 30s, SFGate reported. He’s 5’9″ and described as having “blonde hair spiked on the side,” KTVU reported.

BART police found a large knife near a construction site under Highway 24 along the MacArthur BART Access Road, KTVU reported. It’s unclear if the knife is related to the attack.

#UPDATE: #BART police just found a large knife. It was found in construction site under Hwy 24 along MacArthur BART Access Road. Investigators just bagged it up and removed it from scene. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/PbUK2j5K8l — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) July 23, 2018

Here is a photo of the knife they bagged as evidence:

This is the knife #BART police found at construction site. They bagged it up as evidence – unknown if it is knife used in deadly attack. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/8GLJiGh6yZ — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) July 23, 2018

Friends and family are heartbroken about Nia and want justice.

Why isn’t this being covered all over mainstream news???? Throat slit by a white man??? Come on yalllll & the suspect was headed towards Antioch, ca. This is fucking ridiculous…. I’m sorry little ma😢💜 RIP pic.twitter.com/YWETGQJCCN — Claryzza Abille (@papiclary) July 23, 2018

Some are sharing the call for justice under the hashtag #JusticeForTashiyaAndNia or #JusticeForNia.

Dam this is sad and justice needs to be served #JusticeForTashiyaAndNia pic.twitter.com/upsJe3tJyW — Jhagundy (@J_Terrell_) July 23, 2018

Woke Up To This Disturbing News A Beautiful Young Girl Was Killed At The Hands Of White Man In A Random Act Of Violence At MacAuthur Bart Station On Sunday Night. Life Isn’t Promised The Next Second Minute Hour Let’s Not Take Life For Granted. #JusticeForNia. pic.twitter.com/sFujLQoW84 — Ch$||$y🤑👅💅🏾 (@CaliGirlChelley) July 23, 2018

3. Police Have Surveillance Images But Aren’t Sharing Them Until Later Today

This is 18 y/o Nia Wilson. Tonight she was stabbed and killed in a random ambush attack by a suspected white supremacist male, who is still on the loose in Oakland Ca right now pic.twitter.com/fOKmS1lQfD — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 23, 2018

Jim Allison, BART spokesman, told KTVU that they have surveillance images of the suspect, but aren’t sharing them at this time. Elissa Harrington of KTVU said she asked BART if they would release images of the suspect, and officials told her they were not releasing photos immediately.

I asked BART if they would share images of suspect – they said not at this time. https://t.co/hhkbfxWy7k — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) July 23, 2018

Concerned citizens are calling for any surveillance footage or photos that might possibly show the suspect to be released right away. Kehlani has joined the cause, urging officials to release any footage of the suspect.

rest in peace Nia Wilson. praying for your sister to pull through and heal, and for her heart when she does. God bless your family. BART, you have cameras & thousands of passengers daily, you’re being held accountable!!! this shit is wild. so young, super heartbreaking…💔 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 23, 2018

#BART manages to catch riders who haven’t paid ticket fair, young graffiti artists, you can catch a murderer. give her family some peace and get a murderous white supremecist off of oakland streets. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 23, 2018

It’s not clear why officials are not releasing surveillance photos or videos immediately. BART officials posted that they will be releasing the still surveillance images at a media event “in several hours.”

9:30 am update: We will be releasing still surveillance images at a media event within the next several hours. https://t.co/delwasPInJ — SFBART (@SFBART) July 23, 2018

After posting the update, Nia Wilson’s cousin tweeted anger at the delay:

What’s taking so long? I arrived at MacArthur Bart at 12:13 AM, my cousin had already passed away, and there still are no images? Come on man he could be anywhere RIGHT NOW https://t.co/kTkFZGlcyT — s l iii m 💛 (@only1shaqueoia) July 23, 2018

Others expressed the same confusion.

Where are the pics of the suspect???! All the cameras & phones why isn’t @oaklandpoliceca releasing the suspect’s picture?! So we are just going to let some random white man stab a young black woman to death and not alert the community as to his appearance?! Smh. #JusticeforNia https://t.co/kLD5VMMkCe — Chaz Garcia (@mz__chaz) July 23, 2018

4. The Attack Seemed to Come Out of Nowhere, Witnesses Said

A man who only witnessed the last part of the attack said he heard a commotion and turned around to see one victim bleeding from her neck and the suspect “poking” the other woman, SFGate reported. He didn’t hear arguing or yelling before the attack.

Another witness said the suspect seemed to come out of nowhere, SFGate reported.

5. Nia Wilson Was a High School Student Who Loved Her Family, Fashion & Makeup

Wilson, only 18, had her entire life ahead of her. She was a student at Oakland High School. Her cousin, Ebony Monroe, said she loved her cousins, fashion, and makeup. She was a “beautiful, sweet person” Monroe told SFGate.

Her Facebook reveals a strong young woman who was loyal to her friends. She wrote in May: “I’m not the type of b**** that needs any kind of sympathy period ion need nobody to feel bad for me don’t put that weak s*** in or on me I take mines for what is & shake back period I then already been through storm & it ain’t no folding this way I’m through it all to the necklace .”

Here are more photos of Nia Wilson. Her life ended tragically, cut short before she could experience all that the world had to offer.

Ansar Mohammed, who identified himself to KTVU as Wilson’s father, is begging for justice. He works at Highland Hospital and said he sees crimes like this every day, “but I never imagined myself going through nothing like this. That’s my baby girl up there.”