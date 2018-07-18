Nole Remagen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nole Remagen, a Special Agent with the Secret Service, died last week after suffering a stroke during President Donald Trump’s trip to Belgium, the United Kingdom, Scotland and Finland. The 19-year veteran died in Scotland on Tuesday, surrounded by immediate family and Secret Service colleagues.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Homeland Security, Remagen’s body will arrive today at 1:30 pm, via U.S. Air Force military airlift to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The president and First Lady Melania Trump will meet the casket on Wednesday just outside Washington, D.C.

Here’s what you need to know about Special Agent Remagen’s death:

1. The Secret Service Remembered Remagen as “One of America’s Finest” & Thanked the US & Scottish Medical Community for Assisting Remagen In His Time of Need

Remagen was remembered by his fellow agents and colleagues on Twitter with a tribute to the veteran. “This week the U.S. Secret Service lost one of America’s finest,” the post read. “We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family, friends and colleagues. Forever Worthy of Trust and Confidence.”

A press release issued by the Department of Homeland Security stated that Remagen’s body will return to the United States Wednesday afternoon, and thanked the United States and Scotland’s military, law enforcement and medical communities for their assistance with Remagen’s health.

“The Secret Service extends our heartfelt appreciation for the support received from all of our partners in the military, law enforcement, and medical communities, here in the United States and in Scotland. You have all treated Special Agent Remagen as one of your own, and for that we are eternally grateful.”

2. President Trump Released a Heartfelt Statement Paying Tribute to Remagen & His Years of Service

President Trump said in a statement about Remagen’s death, “At the time of his passing, he was among the elite heroes who serve in the Presidential Protection Division of the Secret Service. Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion, and today, we pause to honor his life and 24 years of service to our nation.”

Trump met last week with NATO allies, traveled to the U.K. to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and, on Monday, held a series of meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to USA Today.

While Trump was visiting his golf resort Trump Turnberry in Scotland, Remagen suffered a stroke and was rushed to a Scottish hospital, where he later died. Trump released a tribute to the special agent and the Secret Service, stating that “we are forever in their debt.”

“Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father,” Trump said in a statement honoring the agent. “Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen’s loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother.”

Trump also added, “Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion.”

3. He Was Working on Protection for National Security Adviser John Bolton When He Was Found to be Unresponsive During a Midnight Shift

The 42-year-old agent, was working on protection for national security adviser John Bolton on the midnight shift when he was found to be unresponsive by colleagues at Trump’s Turnberry resort Saturday night, according to CNN.

“Remagen was quickly attended to by a White House doctor and Secret Service colleagues before being rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he passed away on Sunday,” a law enforcement source told CNN.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a tweet Wednesday, “Prayers for the Remagen family. We are all forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the United States Secret Service, some of the greatest and bravest people in the country. We are sorry for your loss and are grieving with you.”

Remagen’s body is being flown back to Washington on a military plane Wednesday and a fellow Secret Service agent will remain with his body until he is buried, CNN reports.

4. Remagen Leaves Behind a Wife & Two Children & Served in the Secret Service Since April, 1999

“Special Agent Remagen, a 19-year Secret Service veteran, leaves behind his wife and two young children,” the press release read. “We ask for your understanding and continued respect for their privacy. Today’s event is closed to the public and media.”

Remagen’s LinkedIn profile doesn’t offer much insight to his life, but highlighted his many years’ worth of service to the Secret Service. He started his career in April 1999 and he served until the day of his death on July 17, 2018.

The Secret Service has about 3,200 agents. The agency lists 36 agents on its “Wall of Honor” who have died in the line of duty since 1902, according to USA Today. The last death listed on the wall is Christopher Smith, who died of a heart attack in 2005.

5. A GoFundMe Page Has Been Set Up to Honor Remagen’s Life & to Offer Support to His Family While They Grieve

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $63,000 in two days to support the family and funeral of Remagen.

A short statement on the page reads: “Money raised will go to the Remagen family for post funeral expenses,” and has quickly gained traction across social media.

Over one thousand people have donated to the fundraiser, many leaving thoughts and condolences on the page in remembrance of the 19-year veteran.

“God bless you,” and “RIP Hero,” flooded the page, with many expressing heartfelt tributes to Remagen, regardless of knowing the agent in person or not.

“Our condolences to the family of this American patriot. We are so sorry for your loss and the loss in service to our country,” one post read.

“My prayers and well wishes to the family. Thank you for the patriotism and for the service that Noel gave to the entire country,” said another user.