Toronto Mass Shooting Reports on Danforth Avenue

Scene of shooting from Danforth and Logan. #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/w8r6nncrUN — merella fernandez (@MerellaCTV) July 23, 2018

Nine people were shot in a mass shooting that occurred in Toronto, Canada along Danforth Avenue, a popular restaurant area, on the evening of July 22, 2018. Reports are still preliminary, but police now say the shooter is dead. The victims were strewn over a large area in Greektown, according to multiple reports.

A witness speaking on CP24 said the shooter was dressed in black and firing “aimlessly” before possibly shooting himself. The witness said she believed at least one woman had died. “Two young girls were lying down on the street shot,” she said.

According to CBC, there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting occurred outside a bar near Christina’s Restaurant. Multiple victims were seen lying on the ground, reported The Toronto Sun. The conditions of the victims is not clear. You can see a roundup of videos and photos from the scene here.

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire. pic.twitter.com/UK8lUHUP5l — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

Global News reported that about 10 people were shot, including, possibly, a child, according to EMS traffic. City News reported: “Paramedics say they’ve transported 6 victims to trauma centres, 1 to pediatric trauma, 2 to local hospitals and are still treating an unconfirmed number of people on the scene.” Some witnesses heard as many as 25 shots, by one account.

Jeremy Cohn, a digital journalist with Global News Toronto, shared video from the scene on Twitter (which you can see later in this article) and wrote, “BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks.” Some reports said that between 5 and 10 people were shot, although that had not yet been confirmed by authorities. Merella Fernandez, a CTV reporter, described the scene as a popular area with restaurants and said witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots.

City News Toronto wrote on Twitter, “#UPDATE: Paramedics say the crime scene encompasses a large area and a number of victims have suffered significant injuries. The fate of the shooter is unknown at this point.” The mass shooting occurred in the area of Danforth and Logan Avenues, City News reported. The motive for the shooting is not clear, and the gunman has not been identified.

There Were Reports of Up to 10 People Shot But Their Conditions Were Not Yet Clear

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

Nicholas Lemon wrote on Twitter that he was at the location where the shooting occurred. “There has been a mass shooting about 2-3 blocks along the Danforth in Toronto where I currently am located. We are safe. But the street has 2-3 dozen EMS, police, fire, etc., vehicles. 5-10 victims (there are unconfirmed death/s). More to come. #torontoshooting #massshooting,” he wrote.

Toronto’s Greektown on the Danforth’s website describes it as “the largest Greek neighbourhood in North America and one of the most cosmopolitan areas of Toronto! Visit our part of town and experience a neighbourhood alive with interesting restaurants, boutiques, shops, markets, cafes, and a host ofwonderful experiences.”

Something is going on around here (Pape and Danforth). Be careful out there. #Greektown #Danforth pic.twitter.com/cyWAAOT4h0 — Dani Stover (@danigray) July 23, 2018

Reports on Twitter said that there may be multiple victims. “#Breaking – Multiple victims after reported shooting on the Danforth in #Toronto,” wrote CP24’s Stephanie Smyth. Breaking Toronto, a site that monitors police scanners, wrote, “So far… Female GSW to the Thigh, Male with 2 GWS’s to the legs… Female unknown GSW, Child struct and will be taken to Sick Kids…. Female GSW to the thigh.” Again, this information was not yet confirmed by authorities as the situation was still developing.

“Two more victims located with Gunshot wounds to the lower legs. Trauma Ctr’s will only be taking the most serious. Other hospitals will be assisting with Non-life threatening,” added Breaking News Toronto, adding at one point that the shooting victims may number 8.

The site alleged that police scanners indicate a child was among the victims. “This is a large crime scene. ETF officers are also in the area. If you don’t need to be in the area stay away,” Breaking Toronto wrote on Twitter. “I’ve lost count trying to get all of the information so this is UNCONFIRMED as I am not positive but I count about 8 victims with GSW’s. Victims are still being located.”

The site added, “Patients located at Logan and Danforth. There is now a second location west of Logan and Danforth with patients.”

Police Were Taking Witnesses in Buses to Be Interviewed About the Shooting, Reports Say

#Breaking – Multiple victims after reported shooting on the Danforth in #Toronto pic.twitter.com/WsxUcmvM54 — Stephanie Smyth (@stephaniesmyth) July 23, 2018

Merella Fernandez, a reporter with CTV, wrote on Twitter that Toronto Police “have buses in the area to take witnesses to divisions to be interviewed.”

Andrew Collins, a photo journalist, wrote, “@TorontoPolice arrivinn on scene multiple people injured in a shooting in the area of Danforth and Logan.Multiple @TorontoMedics & @Toronto_Fire on scene.Scene spanning several blocks. @TorontoPolice ETF searching for shooter. EMS & Police command posts enroute to scene #toronto.”

A man named Jeremy Barker wrote on Twitter, “We heard the shots and live just north on Logan. Friends who live even closer say the shooting was at the Alexander the Great parkette. At 10pm on a summer night it is often filled with families and kids playing around the fountain. #danforth.” Be aware that the earliest reports in mass shooting situations can sometimes be wrong as the situations are dynamic and confusing.

People expressed anger and fear on Twitter.

Mass shooting 300 ft from my house. Won’t be sleeping tonight … #danforth — PaulCrowe (@pcrowe) July 23, 2018

