Omarosa Taped John Kelly Firing Her [Full Audio]

Omarosa Onee Manigault-Newman’s new tell-all “Unhinged; An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” has been described as being “riddled with lies.” The memoir is about her tenure in President Donald Trump‘s administration.

On Meet the Press Sunday, she presented an audio recording of Pres. Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her.

“We’re gonna talk to you about leaving the White House. It’s come to my attention over the last few months there’s been some serious integrity issues.”

Manigualt was named by Pres. Donald Trump as his Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She was fired in December of 2017 for, it was reported, taking advantage of perks like the White House car service.

Her book has come under intense scrutiny with many calling it a tome of falsehoods and uncorroborated gossip. But she has recordings.

GOP pollster Frank Luntz said her claim that he heard “Trump use the N-word” was “not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work.”

A chorus joined Luntz about the book published by Simon & Schuster by the former “Apprentice” star and a longtime Trump confidante.

Saturday Maggie Haberman of the New York Times said Trump called Manigault a “lowlife.”

Last week White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders charged the book is “riddled with lies.”

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations. It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration.”

George Conway, husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said that despite a claim in the book that Trump used a slur to refer to Conway’s Filipino heritage, the lawyer who has not shied away from crticising Trump policies on Twitter said not only was it not true, it was “ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around.”

And former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele cautioned pundits and journalists from putting too much stock in a book he called “un-credible.”

Manigault fired back with a threat to spill the beans on a conversation she and Steele had about Trump and former White House Chief of Staff for Reince Priebus.

Among other nuggets, Manigault claimed she was offered her a $15,000-a-month contract to keep her mouth shut about the Administration’s goings on.

Another claim, one that may give life to meme creators is that she walked in on the President eating a crumpled up piece of paper after a meeting with his then personal lawyer, and now federal witness, Michael Cohen.