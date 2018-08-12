Shut it Down D.C. Highlights: Videos & Photos

Unite the Right 2, lead by Jason Kessler, was scheduled to take over Lafayette Square in D.C. from 5:30-7:30pm. In the permit approved by the National Park Service, a total of around 400 protestors were expected to show up to rally, but reports on the streets say that number was significantly smaller.
Kessler and his followers are said to have been escorted out of D.C. by police way ahead of schedule. Multiple reports on Twitter said that only a dozen or two of Kessler’s protestors showed up to Lafayette Park. Police are now trying to break up the crowds.
Unite the Right 2 Rally: Photos of Kessler And His Followers
Kessler and his followers arrived at Vienna Station with police escorting them. Kessler soon found out he wouldn’t be able to carry the American flags he’d set aside for the event because they were upheld by wooden flag poles that could be used as weapons.
Jason Kessler and a few followers marched toward Lafayette Park, holding American flags, saying they want to “honor those who have fought to protect our Constitution.”
Shortly after arriving in Lafayette, Kessler and his followers were escorted back to the D.C. metro area.
Dozens of Organizations, Including Black Lives Matter And Antifa Groups, Came Together to Form #ShutItDownDC to Counter Protest Unite The Right
According to Makia Green, organizer for the D.C. chapter for Black Lives Matter, the group knows from experience that “ignoring white supremacy doesn’t work.” The objective today wasn’t to confront the alt-right protestors, but to hold a presence that Unite the Right protestors couldn’t ignore.
Counter protestors remembered Heather Heyer today, who was killed one year ago when a white supremacist drove his car into the crowd during the first Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
#ShutItDownDC Instagram Highlights
Watch The Full Recording (3 hours) of Unite the Right Protest & Counter Protests
(This is live footage —provided by Ruptly— of Unite the Right 2 rally and counter protests. Two cameras were streaming; one focused on Unite the Right protestors and the other on counter-protestors.)
