Shut it Down D.C. Highlights: Videos & Photos

Unite the Right 2, lead by Jason Kessler, was scheduled to take over Lafayette Square in D.C. from 5:30-7:30pm. In the permit approved by the National Park Service, a total of around 400 protestors were expected to show up to rally, but reports on the streets say that number was significantly smaller.

Kessler and his followers are said to have been escorted out of D.C. by police way ahead of schedule. Multiple reports on Twitter said that only a dozen or two of Kessler’s protestors showed up to Lafayette Park. Police are now trying to break up the crowds.

Unite the Right 2 rally in DC https://t.co/xAGU5GP2qU pic.twitter.com/dK7Oa1HLHD — KGW News (@KGWNews) August 12, 2018

Kessler and his followers arrived at Vienna Station with police escorting them. Kessler soon found out he wouldn’t be able to carry the American flags he’d set aside for the event because they were upheld by wooden flag poles that could be used as weapons.

OMG, this video of Jason Kessler on the Vienna Station platform frantically making a call after they take his wooden flag poles away is delicious. #ShutItDownDC #UniteTheRight2 #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/JMCha0PRV2 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 12, 2018

Jason Kessler and a few followers marched toward Lafayette Park, holding American flags, saying they want to “honor those who have fought to protect our Constitution.”

Video shows Jason Kessler and other protestors met with chants of "shame" as they enter… #ShutItDown protestors in greater numbers at #Vienna #DCRally https://t.co/xvYRC2fYGv — Paula (@paulamoore) August 12, 2018

#UniteTheRight members say people were too afraid to come out today for the rally. #ShutItDownDC pic.twitter.com/1mOh0WVD7Q — WUSA9 (@wusa9) August 12, 2018

Shortly after arriving in Lafayette, Kessler and his followers were escorted back to the D.C. metro area.

This is what the scene was like about an hour ago in DC when Secret Service police tried to clear thru protesters to open up the #UniteTheRight2 checkpoint, but were pushed back by 100s of antifascists. Crowd has now dispersed after Jason Kessler & a 20 or so neo-Nazis left early pic.twitter.com/7U9nTEh74D — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) August 12, 2018

Dozens of Organizations, Including Black Lives Matter And Antifa Groups, Came Together to Form #ShutItDownDC to Counter Protest Unite The Right

According to Makia Green, organizer for the D.C. chapter for Black Lives Matter, the group knows from experience that “ignoring white supremacy doesn’t work.” The objective today wasn’t to confront the alt-right protestors, but to hold a presence that Unite the Right protestors couldn’t ignore.

Black Lives Matter organizers announcing: “We are not here to confront the Nazis. Fuck the Nazis. We’re here to shine. We’re here to be unapologetically black.” They’re going to have a block party here instead. #BlackLivesMatter #ShutItDownDC #UnitetheRight2 pic.twitter.com/SEegxyftCh — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) August 12, 2018

Counter protestors remembered Heather Heyer today, who was killed one year ago when a white supremacist drove his car into the crowd during the first Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Indeed. #shutitdowndc #loveoverhate #betterthanthis A post shared by lindsey (@lindsey_dc) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

