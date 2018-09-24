Elizabeth Rasor, Mark Judge’s Ex-Girlfriend, Contradicts Judge’s Claim About Georgetown Prep

Elizabeth Rasor, Mark Judge’s ex-girlfriend of three years, told the New Yorker that Judge’s claim of “no horseplay” with women at Georgetown Prep was inaccurate. Judge allegedly told her a far more disturbing story.

Rasor spoke out about Judge’s comment regarding Georgetown Prep after Christine Blasey Ford came forward and accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a drunken party in high school. Ford claimed Judge was in the room at the time of the assault, and accused Judge of encouraging Kavanaugh to continue the assault, telling him to “go for it” as he tried to remove her clothing.

Judge said he has “no recollection of the incident” and claims that Ford’s allegations are completely out of character. “I can recall a lot of rough-housing with guys,” he said in an interview with the Weekly Standard. “I don’t remember any of that stuff going on with girls.”

Deborah Ramirez also came forward with a sexual misconduct accusation against Kavanaugh that was published by the New Yorker Sunday night. The New Yorker interviewed Rasor, who told the New Yorker that she “felt morally obligated to challenge [Judge’s] account that ‘no horseplay’ took place at Georgetown Prep with women.” She told the New Yorker that couldn’t “stand by and watch him lie,” which prompted her to speak out.

Rasor stressed to the New Yorker that Judge had told her a “very different” and disturbing story about the type of “rough-housing” he took part in. She claims that Judge had “ashamedly” told her of an incident that involved him and other boys “taking turns having sex with a drunk woman.” However, Judge allegedly told Rasor that he regarded the incident as completely consensual.

“She said that Judge did not name others involved in the incident, and she has no knowledge that Kavanaugh participated. But Rasor was disturbed by the story and noted that it undercut Judge’s protestations about the sexual innocence of Georgetown Prep,” the New Yorker reports.

Another woman who attended high school in the nineteen-eighties in Montgomery County, Maryland, where Georgetown Prep is located, also claimed that she often witnessed boys at parties that included Georgetown Prep students engaging in sexual misconduct.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the New Yorker that male students would “would get a female student blind drunk” on what they called “jungle juice”—grain alcohol mixed with Hawaiian Punch—then try to take advantage of her. “It was disgusting,” she told the New Yorker. “They treated women like meat.”

Barbara Van Gelder, an attorney for Judge, said that Judge “categorically denies” the account related by Rasor. Van Gelder also said that Judge had no further comment, according to the New Yorker.

