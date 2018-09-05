Elsa Walsh, Bob Woodward’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elsa Walsh is a journalist and the wife of Bob Woodward, the journalist who wrote Fear: Trump in the White House, a much anticipated book coming out on September 11, 2019.

1. Walsh Is a Former Washington Post Reporter & New Yorker Staff Writer

Walsh is a former reporter for the Washington Post and a staff writer for The New Yorker. She has written about her aspirations of her career in multiple occasions, writing once for The Washington Post, “When I enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley in 1975, I held three truths to be self-evident: I would never marry. I would never have a child. And I would have an interesting job, as a writer or a lawyer.“

2. Walsh & Woodward Married After Dating for Seven Years in Their Twenties

“If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will believe its whole life that it is stupid.” Einstein – for our kids — Elsa Walsh (@ElsaWalsh) October 18, 2013

Despite the fact that Walsh initially believed she would never marry or have children, she eventually did do both of those things.

Walsh wrote of meeting Woodward, who was also a reporter at The Washington Post at the time, “Not long after arriving at The Post, I met a man who also was a reporter and editor there. Instead of hindering me, he helped and encouraged me. A year and a half later, we moved in together. Still, I announced — to my parents, my friends and yes, to my boyfriend — that I was never getting married. Marriage was a patriarchal system, and I wanted none of it. We would stay together because we wanted to be together, I said.”

Walsh continues, “Seven years later, I married him. And I was happy. Instead of feeling trapped, I felt liberated and secure and protected — not by patriarchy but by love. He had a young daughter whom I adored, and of course, seven years after our wedding, I had a child. I’d been wrong about that, too.”

3. Walsh & Woodward Have a Home in Georgetown, as Well as a ‘Riverfront Retreat’ in Annapolis

The women who can’t have it all http://t.co/mNKYMEESuj via @Salon — Elsa Walsh (@ElsaWalsh) October 15, 2013

Walsh and Woodward currently live together in Georgetown, but have a vacation home in Annapolis, as well.

Walsh has said of their Annapolis home, “Bob and I ask each other, ‘Which time do you like best?’ And what we found is that we both like it all the time. I like it best in spring and summer, and he probably likes its best in fall and winter, when it is starker, with more poetic beauty…We lived here for six months and we call it ‘our summer of happiness.'”

4. Walsh Wrote an Op-Ed Arguing Against Sheryl Sandberg’s ‘Lean In’

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Walsh wrote a critique on Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In, writing, “Success, particularly the kind Sandberg calls for, requires ever more time at the office, ever more travel. It requires always being available, always a click away. Sandberg is almost giddy when she describes getting up at 5 a.m. to answer e-mails before her children wake up and getting back on her computer once they are asleep…Imagine what that life looks like to a child. Imagine what it looks like to yourself when you are 80.”

She continues, “When it is time for my daughter to make her way through this culture of overwork, I hope she follows some of Sandberg’s advice. I will tell her to work hard and take a seat at the table, speak up and, of course, always negotiate her salary. But I will also tell her to set her own course and follow neither my model nor Sandberg’s.”

5. Walsh Wrote Her Own Book, ‘Divided Lives: The Public and Private Struggles of Three American Women’

J.C.Oates:Reading is the sole means by which we slip,involuntarily, often helplessly,into another's skin, another's voice, another's soul — Elsa Walsh (@ElsaWalsh) June 25, 2013

Walsh released a book in 1996 that set out to chronicle the lives of three successful women: Meredith Vieria, a former 60 Minutes correspondent; Rachel Worby, a conducter and first lady of West Virginia; and Dr. Alison Estabrook, the chief of breast surgery at the country’s second largest hospital.