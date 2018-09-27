Norm Breyfogle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Renowned comic book artist Norm Breyfolge has passed away at the age of 58. He was best known for his illustrations of Batman.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Norm Breyfogle’s Cause of Death Was Not Initially Shared Publicly

Norm Breyfogle died on Monday, September 24, 2018. He passed away in Houghton, Michigan. His cause of death was not shared publicly. The death was first reported by the Wrap on September 26. The Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home has a memorial page set up to honor Breyfogle.

Breyfogle suffered a stroke in December 2014. The stroke did extensive damage to the left side of his body and he was unable to continue drawing professionally. Fans raised tens of thousands of dollars to help him pay the medical bills.

Breyfogle wrote about the struggle to recuperate after the stroke on Facebook. “I experienced a Thalamic stroke on December 16, 2014. It effectively wiped out my drawing ability. I’m now going to concentrate most on my writing and on trying to train my right hand to draw (i’ve been left-handed all my life).”

2. Breyfogle Was Best Known For His Iconic Drawings of the Batman Character

Breyfogle began his career working for First Comics in 1985. He joined DC Comics in 1986. The following year, he began his acclaimed six-year run drawing Batman.

Breyfogle was credited for bringing characters such as the Ventriloquist and Ratcatcher to life, alongside teammate Alan Grant. Breyfogle was also one of the first comic book artists to draw Tim Drake as Robin, with long pants and boots, from 1990 until 1992.

From there, Breyfogle worked on the Batman series “Batman: Shadow of the Bat” until 1993 alongside Grant. In that series, they created characters including Jeremiah Arkham, Mr. Zsasz and Amygdala.

Post-Batman, one of Breyfogle’s creations was his own comic book. He wrote and illustrated the story of Metaphysique, which was published by Malibu Comics.

3. Breyfogle’s Earliest Batman Stories Were Combined Into a Hardcover Book in 2015

Breyfogle did not limit himself when it came to jobs. He worked for various comic book companies throughout his career, usually simultaneously. According to his LinkedIn page, Breyfogle was also working for Malibu Comics, a division of Marvel, beginning in 1992. He drew for DC Comics and Warner Brothers until his death.

In recent years, he dove back into the Batman world, working on the digital Batman Beyond Unlimited series.

In 2015, DC Comics paid homage to Breyfogle’s work on Batman. The comic released a hardcover book of his early Batman stories, called “Legends of the Dark Knight: Norm Breyfogle Vol. 1.”

4. Breyfogle: Drawing Batman Was a Childhood Dream

NORM BREYFOGLE: IN HIS OWN WORDS — The late artist's thoughts on BATMAN: https://t.co/CVYRgiJpYO pic.twitter.com/yNrXAmQeSw — 13th Dimension (@13th_Dimension) September 26, 2018

After his passing, the 13th Dimension shared an interview with Breyfogle from 2013. He shared that even though Batman has evolved over the years from a technological standpoint, he still felt that the character maintained his original characteristics.

Breyfogle told the website, “I don’t read comics regularly like I used to years ago, but I do pick up a few issues every now and then to keep my eye on general trends… I think comics (including the Batman titles) are at root more or less the same as they’ve been for a long time except for technological advancements and surface changes… But at base, Batman is still the Batman of my own fan days, with some ups and downs.”

He also explained that getting the opportunity to create Batman for so many years was one of his top career achievements. “On the abstract end, drawing Batman for publication was one of my childhood dreams come true, and on the more concrete end, it’s the highlight of my career in many ways to this day, providing me with a good fan base for my art.”

5. Tributes Poured In on Social Media Upon News of Breyfogle’s Sudden Death

Artist Norm Breyfogle’s undeniable impact on the Dark Knight will live on in the hearts of his fans. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/IKOgEceh39 — DC (@DCComics) September 27, 2018

Norm Breyfogle was remembered fondly by fans and former collaborators. DC Comics also posted a tribute to its iconic illustrator, writing: “Artist Norm Breyfogle’s undeniable impact on the Dark Knight will live on in the hearts of his fans. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Comic book writer J.M. DeMatteis shared on Twitter, “I just heard that Norm Breyfogle has passed away. I had the pleasure of working with Norm on THE SPECTRE and he was a wonderful collaborator: powerful drawing, impeccable storytelling—and he really thought about the stories. (1/2) He’d call up to ask questions and discuss the philosophy underlying my scripts. He had a questing mind that dug deep and that depth was reflected in his art. A terrible loss…and way too young.”

I just heard that Norm Breyfogle has passed away. I had the pleasure of working with Norm on THE SPECTRE and he was a wonderful collaborator: powerful drawing, impeccable storytelling—and he really thought about the stories. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GTiBtgtQSn — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) September 26, 2018

He'd call up to ask questions and discuss the philosophy underlying my scripts. He had a questing mind that dug deep and that depth was reflected in his art. A terrible loss…and way too young. pic.twitter.com/n4WgsjH1Xu — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) September 26, 2018

Rus McLaughlin, a fan and a senior writer at Playstation, wrote, “Adios, Norm Breyfogle. The man who really put the “cape” in “caped crusader.”

Adios, Norm Breyfogle. The man who really put the "cape" in "caped crusader." pic.twitter.com/MyRVkNMgP4 — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) September 27, 2018

Scott Bernloehr credited Breyfogle for giving Batman his humanity. “So many of the Batman comics I read as a kid were drawn by Norm Breyfogle. His Batman was incredibly expressive, humanizing a character that artists today seem to present only as “dark and edgy”. #RIPNormBreyfogle”