WATCH: Kavanaugh Appears Angry & Yells During Opening Statement

Brett Kavanaugh began his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, 2018, appearing visibly angry. He slammed the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and at least two other women. He became emotional throughout his opening statement, fighting back tears.
Kavanaugh indicated that the situation was politically-motivated, and that the accusations had “destroyed” his family. Kavanaugh accused his critics of orchestrating a “political hit” against him, in an attempt to thwart his confirmation to the Supreme Court. He stated that the situation had become a “circus,” and warned that “this grotesque and coordinated character assassination will dissuade competent and good people from serving our country.”
Judge Kavanaugh reiterated that the allegations would not stop him from continuing with the process. “I will not be intimated from withdrawing from this process. “You’ll never get me to quit, ever.” Throughout this entire process, Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the sexual assault allegations and he repeated that assertion again. “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. Not in high school, not in college, not ever.”
Judge Kavanaugh also stated that he does not have any ill will toward Blasey Ford, and that his family has prayed for her. He repeated that he believes Ford’s assertion that she was sexually assaulted at some point, but not by him. He ended his statement by saying he was innocent of all the charges.
Judge Kavanaugh’s heated demeanor out the gate prompted swift reaction on social media.
James Hohmann from the Washington Post wrote, “The danger of being so angry and emotional right now is that Brett Kavanaugh comes across as someone who is unable to be an impartial judge.”
U.S. Representative Ted Lieu wrote, “If Brett Kavanaugh can be this angry on national TV, imagine what he’s like when he gets inebriated.”
Some on social media questioned Kavanaugh’s emotional stability.
“Starts out shouting at the Dems followed by crying. Not impartial enough not emotionally stable enough to be scotus #KavanaughHearings”
“We don’t need this kind of instability on the Court….any court! Acting like your drunk uncle at the family reunion……angry then tears! #KavanaughHearings”
“This is the first opening statement before the US Senate done in all caps. #KavanaughHearings”
“And again demonstrating how men get to behave vs. women. Can you imagine if Dr. Ford has sounded even half as indignant or angry? I am sooooo OVER this shit. #KavanaughHearings”
Supporters also reacted to Judge Kavanaugh’s clear emotional state. “I can’t stomach watching this. My heart is breaking for the Judge & his entire family. Evidently TOTAL RUIN is the dems end game? Sick. #KavanaughHearings”
“We are witnessing a man defend his name, family, & honor. I believe Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”
“Brett Kavanaugh is an absolute hero. The left has tried to destroy this honorable man and it makes me SICK!!!!”
“Democrats should be utterly ashamed of themselves #KavanaughHearings #ConfirmKavanaughNow”
