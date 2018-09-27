Lisa Banks Is the Woman Sitting Behind Christine Ford

Who is the woman in the black blazer who is sitting behind Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing gathering Ford’s testimony into her allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh?

The woman is Lisa Banks, an attorney for Christine Ford. When Ford first entered the hearing room, Banks interacted with her in an empathetic fashion. (Zina Bash, the woman sitting behind Brett Kavanaugh in a previous nomination hearing, became a point of controversy.)

Several people immediately spotted that the woman sitting behind Blasey Ford to her right – and who appeared on camera the most of anyone in the audience – was Lisa Banks. Other people spotted in the audience included Keith Koegler, a friend of Blasey Ford’s who submitted an affidavit saying that she told him about the alleged assault before Kavanaugh was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh denies Blasey Ford’s accusations and all others against him (two other women have accused him by name).

Debora Katz is sitting to Dr. Ford's right. Lisa Banks is over her right shoulder. Sen. Feinstein addressing Dr. Ford out of the gate. Interesting strategy. #KavanaughHearings — Tom Spiggle (@tspiggle) September 27, 2018

WHO IS WITH BLASEY FORD: Attorneys Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich are sitting with her at the table. Behind her is attorney Lisa Banks and Blasey's friend Keith Koegler who submitted an affadavit that Blasey Ford told him about the attack prior to Kavanaugh's nomination. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 27, 2018

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Banks Works With Ford’s Other Attorney Debra Katz

Debra Katz, who, like Banks, is a Democratic donor, has received a lot of the news attention in representing Ford. However, Lisa Banks is an attorney for the same law firm who is also involved in representing Ford. They both work for the law firm Katz, Marshall, and Banks.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz were supposed to host a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, but they pulled out of the event after representing Ford.

According to Banks’s law firm bio: